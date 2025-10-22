Weather System In Bay of Bengal To Weaken In 24 Hours: Met Dept

Business NewsNationalWeather System In Bay of Bengal To Weaken In 24 Hours: Met Dept
The depression over southeast Arabian Sea moved nearly northwards with a speed of 7 kmph during past six hours.

22 Oct 2025, 10:53 PM IST i
A well marked low pressure area over Bay of Bengal off Tamil Nadu coast will weaken during the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. (Photo: Jason Leung/ Unsplash)
A well-marked low pressure area over Bay of Bengal off Tamil Nadu coast will weaken during the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

"The Well marked low pressure area over southwest Bay of Bengal off Tamil Nadu coast moved nearly northwestwards across north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts and lay over the north coastal Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood at 1730 hrs IST of today, the Oct. 22, 2025," an IMD update on 'X' said.

"It is likely to move west-northwestwards across north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh and weaken into a low pressure area during next 24 hours," it added.

Further, the depression over southeast Arabian Sea moved nearly northwards with a speed of 7 kmph during past six hours and lay centered at 5:30 p.m. IST of today, Oct. 22, 2025, over the same region, about 620 km west-southwest of Aminidivi (Lakshadweep) and 980 km southwest of Panjim (Goa).

"It is likely to move initially northwards and thereafter recurve north-northeastwards during next 24 hours," the IMD said.

