Weather News: IMD Warns Of Intense Cold Wave Across Central And Western India

Several states across central and western India are expected to experience widespread to severe cold wave conditions in the next few days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather agency has predicted these cold wave conditions across several parts of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan from Nov. 17 to 19.

According to the IMD’s latest bulletin issued at 8:05 a.m. on Nov. 17, Madhya Pradesh is likely to experience the most intense cold wave conditions. The weather agency has predicted cold wave to severe cold wave conditions over some parts of the state on Monday, followed by cold wave conditions over isolated pockets on Nov. 18 and 19.

Both West and East Madhya Pradesh recorded marked below-normal minimum temperatures (below –5.0°C) on Nov. 16. Rajgarh in West Madhya Pradesh reported the lowest minimum temperature of 6.0°C, the lowest across the plains of India.