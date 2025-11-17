Weather News: IMD Warns Of Intense Cold Wave Across Central And Western India
India cold wave news: The weather agency has predicted widespread to severe cold wave conditions across several parts of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan from Nov. 17 to 19.
Several states across central and western India are expected to experience widespread to severe cold wave conditions in the next few days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The weather agency has predicted these cold wave conditions across several parts of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan from Nov. 17 to 19.
According to the IMD’s latest bulletin issued at 8:05 a.m. on Nov. 17, Madhya Pradesh is likely to experience the most intense cold wave conditions. The weather agency has predicted cold wave to severe cold wave conditions over some parts of the state on Monday, followed by cold wave conditions over isolated pockets on Nov. 18 and 19.
Both West and East Madhya Pradesh recorded marked below-normal minimum temperatures (below –5.0°C) on Nov. 16. Rajgarh in West Madhya Pradesh reported the lowest minimum temperature of 6.0°C, the lowest across the plains of India.
Cold wave conditions are also expected over isolated parts of West Rajasthan, Madhya Maharashtra and Vidarbha on Nov. 17 and 18. Several parts of East Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh may see cold wave conditions from Nov. 17 to 19, while Jharkhand is likely to be affected on Nov. 17.
Minimum temperatures were already below normal across several regions on Nov. 16. Readings were 1.6°C to 3.0°C below normal in Odisha, Jharkhand, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, East Rajasthan, Marathwada, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh. Telangana, meanwhile, recorded below-normal temperatures ranging from 3.1°C to 5.0°C below normal. Maximum temperatures also dipped in parts of Jharkhand, East Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh and the Gujarat region.
Foggy Conditions Likely In The Northeast
The IMD has also warned of shallow to moderate fog over several parts of Northeast India during the week, with reduced visibility during early morning hours.
Rain And Thunderstorms In The South
Even as northern and central India battle dipping temperatures, the southern states continue to face rain spells. The IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall or thunderstorms over Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Mahe, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands through the week.
Tamil Nadu is expected to see isolated heavy rainfall from Nov. 18 to 22, with very heavy rain on Nov. 17. Thunderstorms with lightning are likely across Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Mahe and Coastal Andhra Pradesh till Nov. 20.
Thunderstorms with lightning — and at times gusty winds of 30–40 kmph — are expected in several of these areas. Squally weather may reach up to 55 kmph on Nov. 17 along the Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts. Wind speeds could rise to 60 kmph over the Andaman Sea on Nov. 18, as per the IMD prediction.