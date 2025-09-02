Heavy-Rain Warning: Red Alert For Himachal Pradesh; Delhi To Get More Showers Till Sept. 5

Rainfall has already disrupted life in several states. The National Capital Region witnessed heavy showers on Sept. 1, leaving many stretches of road waterlogged and traffic paralysed from Gurugram to Noida.

According to the IMD, rainfall over the past 24 hours exceeded 21 cm in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, western Rajasthan and parts of Telangana. Very heavy rain was also recorded in Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and eastern Rajasthan.

The IMD has issued a red alert for the southern districts of Himachal Pradesh for the next two days, with forecasts of heavy rainfall shifting to the state’s eastern belt on the third day. Landslides, flash floods and rising river levels remain risks in the hill states.