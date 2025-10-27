Business NewsNationalCyclone Montha: 43 Trains Cancelled From Visakhapatnam, Kakinada Port, Kirandul Stations
Cyclone Montha: 43 Trains Cancelled From Visakhapatnam, Kakinada Port, Kirandul Stations

Montha is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by morning of Tuesday.

27 Oct 2025, 03:52 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Photo: Iqbaal Farooz/Pexels)</p></div>
(Photo: Iqbaal Farooz/Pexels)
The East Coast Railway has cancelled 43 trains from Visakhapatnam, Kirandul, Rajahmundry, and Kakinada Port stations as cyclone Montha intensifies over the Bay of Bengal.

Train services have been affected across Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu because of the intensifying depression at the Bay of Bengal. Odisha and Andhra Pradesh are on high alert for Cyclone Montha.

The IMD has given a 'yellow alert' for Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kendrapara, among others. The IMD warned that isolated heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning are likely. Gusty surface winds may reach speeds of 30–40 kmph in affected areas.

The weather tracking authority has given a red alert for Andhra Pradesh and an orange alert for Odisha, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall on Oct. 27.

In the next 12 hours, Montha is likely to move northwestwards, then north-northwestwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by morning of Tuesday. Continuing to move further north-northwestwards, it is very likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada during the evening/night of Tuesday as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph," the IMD noted.

Heavy rainfall and strong winds are expected in coastal states such as Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

