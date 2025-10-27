Cyclone Montha: 43 Trains Cancelled From Visakhapatnam, Kakinada Port, Kirandul Stations

The East Coast Railway has cancelled 43 trains from Visakhapatnam, Kirandul, Rajahmundry, and Kakinada Port stations as cyclone Montha intensifies over the Bay of Bengal.

Train services have been affected across Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu because of the intensifying depression at the Bay of Bengal. Odisha and Andhra Pradesh are on high alert for Cyclone Montha.

The IMD has given a 'yellow alert' for Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kendrapara, among others. The IMD warned that isolated heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning are likely. Gusty surface winds may reach speeds of 30–40 kmph in affected areas.

The weather tracking authority has given a red alert for Andhra Pradesh and an orange alert for Odisha, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall on Oct. 27.