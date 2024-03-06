We Need More Indian AI Startups Coming From Academia: Accel's Prayank Swaroop

"We need more Indian AI startups coming from academia," the senior executive at Accel, which counts Flipkart, Cure.fit, Ninjacart, Swiggy and BookMyShow among its portfolio companies, told PTI.

“Indian developers are now dabbling with LLMs and building AI-native products, so it is only a matter of time before we see a truly disruptive AI-native product emerge from the country,” said Swaroop, who is also leading the AI cohort of Accel's revamped early-stage accelerator programme, Atoms (now in its third edition).