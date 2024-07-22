'We Are So Cooked': Uproar Over 14-Hour Workday Proposal By Karnataka IT Firms

Karnataka government's proposed Bill to extend the workday for IT and ITeS (Information Technology-enabled Services) employees to 14 hours has sparked a furore among employees.

According to the Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees' Union (KITU), the IT sector submitted a proposal to the government to amend the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishment Act to allow for a 14-hour working day. KITU said the proposal was submitted at a meeting called by the labour department with industry stakeholders.

If implemented, the extended working time -- 70 hours a week -- will have the biggest impact on Bengaluru, the state capital, which is known as the IT hub of the country.