WBSSC SLST Result 2025 Declared: Website Down, Here’s How To Download Scorecard
WBSSC SLST Scorecard 2025: Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their WBSSC SLST scorecards on the official website: wbssc.gov.in.
WBSSC SLST Scorecard 2025: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has released the results of the State Level Selection Test (SLST) 2025. Candidates can now access their scorecards on the official website, wbssc.gov.in.
The commission’s secondary website, westbengalssc.com, which also hosts the result link, faced temporary technical issues due to high traffic but is expected to resume normal operations shortly.
The SLST examinations were held on Sept. 7, 2025, for Classes 9 and 10, and on Sept. 14, 2025, for Classes 11 and 12.
westbengalssc.com, which also hosts the result link, has experienced glitch due to heavy traffic.
How to Download WBSSC SLST Scorecard 2025
To download the scorecard PDF, candidates must log in using their application number and date of birth. Here are the steps:
Visit the official website: wbssc.gov.in or westbengalssc.com
Click on the link labelled ‘WBSSC SLST Scorecard 2025 PDF’.
Enter your application number and date of birth to log in.
View the scorecard PDF displayed on the screen
Download and save the PDF file
Print a copy for future reference
The WBSSC SLST 2025 scorecard includes the candidate’s name, roll number, total marks, subject-wise marks, rank, and other exam details. Candidates should securely download and keep their scorecards for upcoming recruitment procedures.
Candidates who cleared the test will advance to the interview process, which evaluates pedagogical skills, subject knowledge, and communication abilities, which are essential competencies for effective teaching.
Following the interviews, a final merit list will be prepared based on combined scores from both stages. Successful candidates will then undergo document verification, presenting original educational certificates, mark sheets, and valid identity proofs before final appointments are confirmed.
Over 2.29 lakh candidates wrote the papers on Sept. 14.
A senior WBSSC official said it was not immediately possible to ascertain how many among the 26,000 teachers who lost their jobs after the Supreme Court’s April 1 verdict had qualified in the new test.
The results, uploaded on the commission’s official portal, pave the way for filling around 13,000 assistant teacher vacancies in state-run and state-aided schools.
Expressing satisfaction over the development, Education Minister Bratya Basu said the examination was conducted in a transparent manner, bringing new hope to thousands of candidates. "Made possible due to the initiative of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the result is not just an administrative step but will materialise the possibility of new recruitment by December," he said in a post on X, pledging the support of the state to make every future step transparent and bound by rules.