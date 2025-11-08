WBSSC SLST Result 2025 Declared: Website Down, Here’s How To Download Scorecard

WBSSC SLST Scorecard 2025: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has released the results of the State Level Selection Test (SLST) 2025. Candidates can now access their scorecards on the official website, wbssc.gov.in.

The commission’s secondary website, westbengalssc.com, which also hosts the result link, faced temporary technical issues due to high traffic but is expected to resume normal operations shortly.

The SLST examinations were held on Sept. 7, 2025, for Classes 9 and 10, and on Sept. 14, 2025, for Classes 11 and 12.