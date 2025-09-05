ADVERTISEMENT
WBSSC Publishes Notice To Fill 35,726 Teaching Posts In State Schools
Of the 35,726 teaching posts - 12,514 are for classes 11-12 and 23,212 for classes 9-10, he said.
West Bengal School Service Commission on Friday published a notification to fill 35,726 teaching posts in state-run secondary and higher secondary schools across the state.
An official said the notice, now available on the official WBSSC website, accounts for the 17% OBC quota as per the state government’s reservation policy, in addition to posts for general category candidates.
The Supreme Court recently stayed an earlier Calcutta High Court order that had halted the implementation of West Bengal's revised Other Backward Classes list and reservation policy.
