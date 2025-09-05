WBSSC Publishes Notice To Fill 35,726 Teaching Posts In State Schools

Business NewsNationalWBSSC Publishes Notice To Fill 35,726 Teaching Posts In State Schools
05 Sep 2025, 11:04 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
(Source: Unsplash)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

West Bengal School Service Commission on Friday published a notification to fill 35,726 teaching posts in state-run secondary and higher secondary schools across the state.

An official said the notice, now available on the official WBSSC website, accounts for the 17% OBC quota as per the state government’s reservation policy, in addition to posts for general category candidates.

Of the 35,726 teaching posts - 12,514 are for classes 11-12 and 23,212 for classes 9-10, he said.

The Supreme Court recently stayed an earlier Calcutta High Court order that had halted the implementation of West Bengal's revised Other Backward Classes list and reservation policy.

