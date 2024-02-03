Mamata Announces Payment To 21 Lakh MGNREGA Workers In Bengal By Feb. 21

West Bengal government would transfer funds by February 21 to the bank accounts of 21 lakh MGNREGA workers in the state, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday announced during a 48-hour dharna.

She also said that she would soon come out with another announcement regarding the unreleased funds for the Awas Yojana.

The Trinamool Congress supremo on Friday started a 48-hour-dharna in front of the BR Ambedkar statue in the city demanding release of 'unpaid dues' from the Centre for various social welfare schemes.