Wayanad Landslides: Government Directs Public Insurance Companies To Process Claims Quickly
The documentation required for processing of claims has been relaxed comprehensively to ensure speedy dispersal of the claim amount.
The Finance Ministry has mandated the public sector insurance companies to extend support to the victims of the devastating landslide in Kerala's Wayanad district that killed at least 215 people.
Given the unfortunate landslide incident in Kerala, the government has mandated the public sector insurance companies to extend all possible support to the victims of the calamity, the ministry said in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).
This is done so that the insurance claims can be expeditiously processed, it said, adding that the General Insurance Council will coordinate with the insurance companies to ensure that claims are paid quickly.
Further, the state-owned Life Insurance Corp. has been asked to speedily disburse the claim amount in respect of the policyholders under the PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, the post said.
The documentation required for processing of claims has been relaxed comprehensively to ensure speedy dispersal of the claim amount, it said.
"The Central government and the Finance Ministry remains committed to supporting the victims of this calamity and ensuring they receive the necessary assistance without delay and trouble," it said.
The rescue operations entered the fifth day, with more than 1,300 rescuers, heavy machinery and sophisticated equipment. As many as 215 people have died and 273 were injured in the massive landslides that hit Wayanad district on July 30.
The 215 dead include 87 women and 30 children, the district administration said in a statement on Saturday.
Around 300 people are suspected to be missing and rescue operators are battling adverse conditions, including waterlogged soil, as they search through destroyed homes and buildings.
Rescue operations are also ongoing along the 40-kilometre stretch of the Chaliyar river, which flows through Wayanad, Malappuram, and Kozhikode districts.
(With inputs from PTI)