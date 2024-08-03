Wayanad Landslides: Government Directs Public Insurance Companies To Process Claims Quickly

The Finance Ministry has mandated the public sector insurance companies to extend support to the victims of the devastating landslide in Kerala's Wayanad district that killed at least 215 people.

Given the unfortunate landslide incident in Kerala, the government has mandated the public sector insurance companies to extend all possible support to the victims of the calamity, the ministry said in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

This is done so that the insurance claims can be expeditiously processed, it said, adding that the General Insurance Council will coordinate with the insurance companies to ensure that claims are paid quickly.

Further, the state-owned Life Insurance Corp. has been asked to speedily disburse the claim amount in respect of the policyholders under the PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, the post said.

The documentation required for processing of claims has been relaxed comprehensively to ensure speedy dispersal of the claim amount, it said.