Wayanad Landslides Survivors Recount Moments From Traumatic Night

The massive Wayanad landslides that levelled houses and buried lives underneath them have also scarred many survivors.

With their near and dear ones gone and staring at an uncertain future, survivors recount their most traumatic experience ever that unfolded in the wee hours of July 30.

Speaking to PTI, Pranjeesh, a survivor from Mundakkai, says he heard a loud noise and that the landslide occurred four times.

"Around 12:40 am, the landslide occurred. We heard a huge sound. Three members of my family were lost in the landslide that passed right in front of my house. Now, we are in a camp and safe but my mother's sister and her family were left behind," he said.