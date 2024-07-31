Wayanad Landslides: Death Toll Rises To 148, IMD Issues Orange Alert For The District

Massive landslides struck various hilly areas near Meppadi in Kerala's Wayanad district early Tuesday. The death toll as of Wednesday morning is 148 with more than 200 people reportedly injured. It is feared that the toll might go up as hundreds of people are suspected to be trapped.

Meanwhile, Kerala health minister Veena George, who was travelling to the landslide-hit district to coordinate the rescue operations there, met with an accident near Manjeri on Wednesday morning.

According to police, the accident occurred when the minister's vehicle reportedly hit a two-wheeler. The minister was taken to the government medical college in Manjeri, police said, adding her condition was not serious.