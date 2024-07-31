Wayanad Landslides: Climate Change, Deforestation Main Causes, Say Experts

According to the landslide atlas released by the Indian Space Research Organisation's National Remote Sensing Centre last year, 10 out of the 30 most landslide-prone districts in India were in Kerala, with Wayanad ranked number 13.

It said 0.09 million square kilometres in the Western Ghats and the Konkan hills are prone to landslides.

"The vulnerability of inhabitants and households is more significant in the Western Ghats due to the very high population and household density, especially in Kerala," the report read.

A study published by Springer in 2021 said all landslide hotspots in Kerala were in the Western Ghats region and concentrated in Idukki, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Wayanad, Kozhikode and Malappuram districts. About 59% of total landslides in Kerala occurred in plantation areas, according to the study.

A 2022 study on depleting forest cover in Wayanad showed that 62% of forests in the district disappeared between 1950 and 2018 while plantation cover rose by around 1800%.

The study, published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, said around 85% of the total area of Wayanad was under forest cover until the 1950s.