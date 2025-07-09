Water Levels In Seven Mumbai Lakes Surge Above 72% Capacity, Modak Sagar Overflows

Modak Sagar lake, one of the seven major reservoirs supplying water to Mumbai, began overflowing on Wednesday morning amid continuous heavy rainfall in the city.

The lake has a full storage capacity of 1,28,925 million litres. In the past 24 hours, the lake’s water level rose by 0.83 metres, leading to it reaching full capacity and beginning to overflow at 6:27 a.m. today, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data.

As a result, one gate of the lake’s dam has been opened one foot to manage the water flow, the civic body said.