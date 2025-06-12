Water Levels In Mumbai Lakes Drop Below 10%; Check Latest Weather Forecast

Despite the arrival of the Southwest Monsoon in Mumbai, the water levels in the city’s major lakes have dipped below 10%, according to data from Wednesday. Mumbai's drinking water supply depends on seven lakes, and the monsoon season plays a key role in boosting water levels.

These seven lakes are Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi. These lakes are spread across Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts, with a total capacity of 14.47 lakh million litres.

On June 11, the official data showed that there was a combined ‘useful content’ capacity of 78,029 million litres of water in Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Middle Vaitarna and Tansa lakes.

On the other hand, Bhatsa contained 52,433 million litres, Vihar had 9,046 million litres and Tulsi had 2,358 million litres of useful water. Overall, the combined strength of useful content water in all seven lakes stood at 1,41,866 million litres, 9.8% of the total capacity of 14,47,363 useful water content.

The data, curated by the Hydraulic Engineers’ Department of the Maharashtra government, showed that there had been a dip in water levels in all seven lakes in the past 24 hours. No rainfall was recorded during this period at any of the seven lakes.