Water Levels In Mumbai Lakes Drop Below 10%; Check Latest Weather Forecast
Despite the arrival of the Southwest Monsoon in Mumbai, the water levels in the city’s major lakes have dipped below 10%, according to data from Wednesday. Mumbai's drinking water supply depends on seven lakes, and the monsoon season plays a key role in boosting water levels.
These seven lakes are Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi. These lakes are spread across Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts, with a total capacity of 14.47 lakh million litres.
On June 11, the official data showed that there was a combined ‘useful content’ capacity of 78,029 million litres of water in Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Middle Vaitarna and Tansa lakes.
On the other hand, Bhatsa contained 52,433 million litres, Vihar had 9,046 million litres and Tulsi had 2,358 million litres of useful water. Overall, the combined strength of useful content water in all seven lakes stood at 1,41,866 million litres, 9.8% of the total capacity of 14,47,363 useful water content.
The data, curated by the Hydraulic Engineers’ Department of the Maharashtra government, showed that there had been a dip in water levels in all seven lakes in the past 24 hours. No rainfall was recorded during this period at any of the seven lakes.
Check Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Here
Of these, Upper Vaitarna is the most affected, holding only 1,327 million litres of usable water against its total capacity of 2,27,047 million litres. This amounts to just 0.58% of the lake's total storage capacity.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai may experience light to moderate rain showers on Thursday. The weather agency has issued a yellow alert for the city from June 12 to 15, forecasting thunderstorms with lightning, light to moderate rainfall.
The IMD also predicted gusty winds in Mumbai ranging between 40 and 50 km per hour at isolated locations.
Mumbai Weather Over Next 5 Days:
June 11: ‘Very likely’ possibility of light to moderate rain and thundershowers.
June 12: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds (40- 50kmph) at isolated places.
June 13: 'Very likely' chances of thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, heavy rainfall and gusty winds (40- 50 kmph) at isolated places.
June 14: Very likely possibility of ‘heavy to very heavy’ rainfall and thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds (50- 60 kmph) at isolated places.
June 15: Very likely chances of heavy rainfall at isolated places.
On Thursday, the IMD issued a warning for a possible thundersquall with wind speeds reaching up to 60 kmph likely at isolated locations across Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Konkan and Goa between June 12 and 14.
Moreover, isolated rainfall is likely over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, during June 12-17 and over Marathwada during June 12-14. The IMD has also predicted extremely heavy rainfall over Konkan and Goa between June 12 and 14.