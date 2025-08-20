Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Surpasses 95% As Heavy Rain Disrupts Life In City, Check IMD Forecast
Mumbai Weather News: The weather agency has issued a red alert for Mumbai for the next few hours, anticipating more than 15 mm of rainfall per hour.
The water levels in seven major lakes in Mumbai have surged near full capacity following heavy rainfall in the city during the past two days. Four of these reservoirs supplying water to the city have reached their peak capacity, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data showed on Wednesday.
Vihar lake, which became the latest to overflow this season, continued to remain at its peak capacity of 27,698 million litres. The lake received 287 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours after receiving 225 mm rainfall the day before, as per the BMC data at 6 a.m. on Aug. 20. Similarly, Tulsi lake received more than 500 mm rainfall in the last 48 hours and remained at its peak capacity.
Modak Sagar and Tansa lakes, which had started overflowing in July but later saw a dip in levels, have once again reached full capacity, according to the BMC data. Modak Sagar and Tansa received 177 mm and 184 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, the data showed.
Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Today
Besides these, Middle Vaitarna, Upper Vaitarna and Bhatsa lakes also hovered above 90% capacity levels. According to BMC, the collective water level in the city’s seven major lakes has reached 95.12% of their total capacity of 14.47 lakh million litres.
This marks a significant rise from 92.42% recorded on Tuesday and is higher than last year's level of 93.52%. These lakes are crucial for Mumbai's water supply and rely on monsoon rains for replenishment.
The surge in the water levels of Mumbai lakes comes as the city received 875 mm rainfall between Aug. 16 and 20 till 8 a.m. IST, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data collected from Santacruz weather station. During this time, Colaba station received 394 mm rainfall.
Mumbai Weather News
The weather agency has issued a red alert for Mumbai for the next few hours today, anticipating more than 15 mm rainfall per hour.
Continuous heavy rain has caused waterlogging and disrupted normal life across the city for the past two days. Some relief is expected starting Friday, as conditions are likely to improve.
IMD Weather Prediction For Mumbai:
Aug. 20: Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places
Aug. 21: Heavy rainfall at isolated places
Aug. 22: Moderate rain expected in Mumbai
Aug. 23: Moderate rain expected in the city