Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Surpasses 95% As Heavy Rain Disrupts Life In City, Check IMD Forecast

The water levels in seven major lakes in Mumbai have surged near full capacity following heavy rainfall in the city during the past two days. Four of these reservoirs supplying water to the city have reached their peak capacity, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data showed on Wednesday.

Vihar lake, which became the latest to overflow this season, continued to remain at its peak capacity of 27,698 million litres. The lake received 287 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours after receiving 225 mm rainfall the day before, as per the BMC data at 6 a.m. on Aug. 20. Similarly, Tulsi lake received more than 500 mm rainfall in the last 48 hours and remained at its peak capacity.

Modak Sagar and Tansa lakes, which had started overflowing in July but later saw a dip in levels, have once again reached full capacity, according to the BMC data. Modak Sagar and Tansa received 177 mm and 184 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, the data showed.