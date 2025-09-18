Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Reaches Its Highest-Ever Mark In 2025: Will It Reach 100% Soon?
This year, Modak Sagar lake was the first to overflow on July 9, followed by Tansa lake, which started overflowing on July 23.
The collective water level in the seven major lakes of Mumbai stood at over 99% on Thursday, indicating that the lakes may reach their full capacity soon. Amid ongoing rainfall in Mumbai and nearby districts, these lakes are witnessing a continuous surge in their water levels.
These seven lakes that help Mumbai to meet water supply needs are Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Tansa, Tulsi, Modak Sagar and Vihar. The total capacity of these lakes is 14.47 lakh million litres, while they hold 14,33,121 million litres as of 6 a.m. on Sept. 18, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data showed.
Individually, all lakes are at over 98% capacity, while Vihar and Tulsi lakes continue to overflow. This comes even as these lakes (except Upper Vaitarna) did not receive any rainfall in the past 24 hours, according to the data.
The combined water level of 14.33 lakh million litres is higher compared to the same period last year, when it stood at 98.64%.
This year, Modak Sagar lake was the first to overflow on July 9, followed by Tansa lake, which started overflowing on July 23. Tulsi and Vihar lakes reached their full capacity in mid-August.
Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Latest
With more rainfall expected ahead, the remaining lakes may also start overflowing and reach their full capacity by the end of September. In 2024, all the lakes had reached their full capacity on September 29.
IMD Weather Prediction
For the coming week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not issued any alert for Mumbai and Thane. Both districts are expected to witness light to moderate rainfall till September 21.
Mumbai is not expected to receive any rainfall during the next few hours on September 18, as per IMD’s nowcast warning. However, other coastal districts of Maharashtra - Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg - may receive up to 15 mm per hour rainfall. As a result, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for these districts.
Overall, most parts of India, including western regions of Konkan, Goa and Maharashtra, are expected to receive light to moderate rain during the next few days, the IMD noted.
Mumbai Weather Prediction
Sept. 18: Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain
Sept. 19: Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain
Sept. 20: Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain
Sept. 21: Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain
Sept. 22: Rainfall anticipated
Sept. 23: Rainfall anticipated