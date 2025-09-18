Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Reaches Its Highest-Ever Mark In 2025: Will It Reach 100% Soon?

The collective water level in the seven major lakes of Mumbai stood at over 99% on Thursday, indicating that the lakes may reach their full capacity soon. Amid ongoing rainfall in Mumbai and nearby districts, these lakes are witnessing a continuous surge in their water levels.

These seven lakes that help Mumbai to meet water supply needs are Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Tansa, Tulsi, Modak Sagar and Vihar. The total capacity of these lakes is 14.47 lakh million litres, while they hold 14,33,121 million litres as of 6 a.m. on Sept. 18, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data showed.

Individually, all lakes are at over 98% capacity, while Vihar and Tulsi lakes continue to overflow. This comes even as these lakes (except Upper Vaitarna) did not receive any rainfall in the past 24 hours, according to the data.

The combined water level of 14.33 lakh million litres is higher compared to the same period last year, when it stood at 98.64%.