Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Drops Below 95%, Says Latest BMC Data

The water stock in the lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai is at 94.87%, according to the data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Tuesday. On this day in 2023, it was 87.35% and 97.06% in 2022.

This is the first time in August that the water level has dropped by 0.5%, with four out of seven reservoirs contributing to this decline in water stock.

The collective water stock in the reservoirs is now at 13,73,070 million litres till 6:00 am on August 27. Mumbai receives 3,800 MLD (millions of litres per day) of water from seven reservoirs namely, Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi, located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts.

According to the latest data from the Mumbai civic body, the useful water stock in Upper Vaitarna is 92.35%, while at Bhatsa, 93.07% of the water stock is available. The water level in Middle Vaitrana is 97.40%, and Tansa is 98.45%. The useful water stock in Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi is at its full capacity.