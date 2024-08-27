Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Drops Below 95%, Says Latest BMC Data
This is the fourth time in August that the collective water stock has reduced compared to the previous day's reading.
The water stock in the lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai is at 94.87%, according to the data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Tuesday. On this day in 2023, it was 87.35% and 97.06% in 2022.
This is the first time in August that the water level has dropped by 0.5%, with four out of seven reservoirs contributing to this decline in water stock.
The collective water stock in the reservoirs is now at 13,73,070 million litres till 6:00 am on August 27. Mumbai receives 3,800 MLD (millions of litres per day) of water from seven reservoirs namely, Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi, located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts.
According to the latest data from the Mumbai civic body, the useful water stock in Upper Vaitarna is 92.35%, while at Bhatsa, 93.07% of the water stock is available. The water level in Middle Vaitrana is 97.40%, and Tansa is 98.45%. The useful water stock in Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi is at its full capacity.
Mumbai Weather Update - August 27
Mumbai will likely experience a generally cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs on Tuesday. Occasional gusty winds reaching up to 30-40 kmph are very likely.
According to the civic body, a high tide of 3.16 metres is expected at 5:17 p.m. Mumbai, Thane and many parts of Palghar are likely to receive moderate rainfall for the week until August 30.
Maharashtra Weather Update - August 27
IMD has issued a Yellow alert for Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Raigad, Kolhapur and Satara predicting heavy rainfall at isolated places until August 30.
Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Nasik, Sangli, Sholapur, Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur, Osmanabad are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall for the rest of the week.
Pune and parts of Satara are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places with the weather station issuing an Orange alert for these districts.
Parts of Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim, Yavatmal will receive light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday with Thunderstorm along with lightning expected at isolated places for the rest of the week.
