Water Level In Mumbai Lakes At Season High As Monsoon Withdrawal Begins

Water level in the seven lakes that provide drinking water to Mumbai reached 99.52% on Thursday, according to the data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. This is highest % of useful water content recorded this Monsoon season.

The collective water stock in the reservoirs is now at 14,40,473 million litres till 6:00 am on October 3. Mumbai receives more than 3,800 MLD (millions of litres per day) of water from seven reservoirs namely, Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi, located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts.

According to the latest data from the Mumbai civic body, the useful water stock in these seven reservoirs is as follows