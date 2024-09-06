Water Level In Mumbai Lakes At 98.06% On Sept. 6, Shows BMC Data
The water stock in Middle Vaitrana is 97.54%, and Tansa is 99.58% full. The water level in Tulsi, Modak Sagar and Vihar lakes is at 100%.
The seven lakes that provide drinking water to Mumbai are now 98.06% full and this is almost 8% more than a year ago, according to the data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday.
The collective water stock in the reservoirs is now at 14,19,276 million litres till 6:00 am on September 6. Mumbai receives more than 3,800 MLD (millions of litres per day) of water from seven reservoirs namely, Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi, located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts.
According to the latest data from the Mumbai civic body, the useful water stock in Upper Vaitarna is 98.09%, while at Bhatsa, 97.44% of the water stock is available.
The water stock in Middle Vaitrana is 97.54%, and Tansa is 99.58% full. The water level in Tulsi, Modak Sagar and Vihar lakes is at 100%.
Water Level In Mumbai Lakes In September
ð° à¤®à¥à¤à¤¬à¤à¤²à¤¾ à¤ªà¤¾à¤£à¥à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤µà¤ à¤¾ à¤à¤°à¤£à¤¾à¤±à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¥ à¤à¤²à¤¾à¤¶à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤ à¤¸à¤à¤¾à¤³à¥ à¥¬ à¤µà¤¾à¤à¥à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤¯à¤à¤¤à¤à¤¾ à¤ à¤¹à¤µà¤¾à¤²— à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ Mumbai, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ BMC (@mybmc) September 6, 2024
---
ð°Report of water stock in the seven lakes, supplying water to Mumbai, till 6am today#MumbaiRains #MyBMCUpdates pic.twitter.com/gZb5xIDzMo
Mumbai Weather Update - September 6
Mumbai will experience a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of intermittent moderate spells of rain in the city and suburbs.
The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle around 30 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be around 26 degrees Celsius. According to the civic body, a high tide of 4.08 metres is expected at 1:36 p.m.
After a wetter-than-normal August, India is likely to experience above normal rainfall in September, with heavy to very heavy precipitation expected in northwest India and the surrounding areas, the India Meteorological Department said last week.
Above normal rainfall is likely over most parts of India, except for some areas in extreme northwest India, many parts of the southern peninsula, northern Bihar, and northeastern Uttar Pradesh, as well as most of northeast India, where below normal rainfall is expected, the IMD said.
Addressing a virtual press conference, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that the country is expected to receive above-normal rainfall in September, at 109% of the long-period average of 167.9 mm.