Water Level In Mumbai Lakes At 98.06% On Sept. 6, Shows BMC Data

The seven lakes that provide drinking water to Mumbai are now 98.06% full and this is almost 8% more than a year ago, according to the data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday.

The collective water stock in the reservoirs is now at 14,19,276 million litres till 6:00 am on September 6. Mumbai receives more than 3,800 MLD (millions of litres per day) of water from seven reservoirs namely, Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi, located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts.

According to the latest data from the Mumbai civic body, the useful water stock in Upper Vaitarna is 98.09%, while at Bhatsa, 97.44% of the water stock is available.

The water stock in Middle Vaitrana is 97.54%, and Tansa is 99.58% full. The water level in Tulsi, Modak Sagar and Vihar lakes is at 100%.