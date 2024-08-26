Water Level In Mumbai Lakes At 95.36% On Aug. 26; IMD Predicts Moderate To Heavy Rainfall
Mumbai lake levels today: The collective water stock in the reservoirs is now at 13,80,266 million litres till 6:00 am on Monday.
The water stock in the lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai is at 95.36%, according to the data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday. On this day in 2023, it was 86.48% and 97.20% in 2022.
The collective water stock in the reservoirs is now at 13,80,266 million litres till 6:00 am on August 26. Mumbai receives 3,800 MLD (millions of litres per day) of water from seven reservoirs namely, Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi, located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts.
According to the latest data from the Mumbai civic body, the useful water stock in Upper Vaitarna is 92.99%, while at Bhatsa, 93.76% of the water stock is available. The water level in Middle Vaitrana is 97.64%, and Tansa is 98.69%. The useful water stock in Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi is at 100%.
The Middle Vaitarna dam that supplies drinking water to Mumbai reached its capacity earlier this month. This was the fifth dam out of the seven reservoirs supplying drinking water to the city that reached its capacity.
Water Level In Mumbai Lakes In August
ð° à¤®à¥à¤à¤¬à¤à¤²à¤¾ à¤ªà¤¾à¤£à¥à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤µà¤ à¤¾ à¤à¤°à¤£à¤¾à¤±à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¥ à¤à¤²à¤¾à¤¶à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤ à¤¸à¤à¤¾à¤³à¥ à¥¬ à¤µà¤¾à¤à¥à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤¯à¤à¤¤à¤à¤¾ à¤ à¤¹à¤µà¤¾à¤²— à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ Mumbai, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ BMC (@mybmc) August 26, 2024
ð°Report of water stock in the seven lakes, supplying water to Mumbai, till 6am today#MumbaiRains #MyBMCUpdates pic.twitter.com/da4UwV16iA
Mumbai Weather Update - August 26
Mumbai will likely experience a generally cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs on Monday. Occasional gusty winds reaching upto 40-50 kmph are very likely.
The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle around 30 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be around 25 degrees Celsius. According to the civic body, a high tide of 3.58 metres is expected at 4:22 p.m.
The India Meteorological Department has issued a 'Yellow' alert for Mumbai for August 26, indicating heavy rainfall at isolated places. The weather agency has issued an 'Orange' alert for neighbouring Raigad and Thane, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.
Rains returned to Mumbai last week after a break, giving much-needed respite from the sweltering heat in the metropolis.