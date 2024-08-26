Water Level In Mumbai Lakes At 95.36% On Aug. 26; IMD Predicts Moderate To Heavy Rainfall

The water stock in the lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai is at 95.36%, according to the data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday. On this day in 2023, it was 86.48% and 97.20% in 2022.

The collective water stock in the reservoirs is now at 13,80,266 million litres till 6:00 am on August 26. Mumbai receives 3,800 MLD (millions of litres per day) of water from seven reservoirs namely, Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi, located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts.

According to the latest data from the Mumbai civic body, the useful water stock in Upper Vaitarna is 92.99%, while at Bhatsa, 93.76% of the water stock is available. The water level in Middle Vaitrana is 97.64%, and Tansa is 98.69%. The useful water stock in Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi is at 100%.

The Middle Vaitarna dam that supplies drinking water to Mumbai reached its capacity earlier this month. This was the fifth dam out of the seven reservoirs supplying drinking water to the city that reached its capacity.