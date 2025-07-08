Water Level In Major Mumbai Lakes Rises To 71%; Modak Sagar, Middle Vaitarna Nearly Full
Mumbai Lake Levels Latest: On Tuesday, at 6 a.m., their combined capacity stood at nearly 10,30,218 million litres, or 71.18%, as per the BMC data.
Mumbai's seven major reservoirs reached over 71% of their total capacity on Tuesday, with Modak Sagar and Middle Vaitarna lakes nearly full, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data showed.
The seven water-supplying lakes in Mumbai are Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, Tansa, Vehar, Tulsi and Middle Vaitarna. Together, these seven lakes can hold 14,47,363 million litres of usable water. On Tuesday, at 6 a.m., their combined capacity stood at nearly 10,30,218 million litres, or 71.18%, as per the BMC data.
ð° à¤®à¥à¤à¤¬à¤à¤²à¤¾ à¤ªà¤¾à¤£à¥à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤µà¤ à¤¾ à¤à¤°à¤£à¤¾à¤±à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¥ à¤à¤²à¤¾à¤¶à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤ à¤¸à¤à¤¾à¤³à¥ à¥¬ à¤µà¤¾à¤à¥à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤¯à¤à¤¤à¤à¤¾ à¤ à¤¹à¤µà¤¾à¤²— à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ Mumbai, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ BMC (@mybmc) July 8, 2025
---
ð° Report of water stock in the seven lakes, supplying water to Mumbai, till 6am today.#MumbaiRains#MyBMCUpdates pic.twitter.com/EnC73DBIGH
Amid the ongoing heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai and surrounding areas, these lakes have seen a continuous rise in their water levels. Middle Vaitarna lake was at 93.47% capacity, holding 1,80,890 million litres of water. The lake’s height increased two metres alone in the past 24 hours, the BMC data showed.
Following the surge in water levels in Middle Vaitarna to nearly 90% on Monday, the BMC opened three of its dam gates to allow water to be stored in Modak Sagar (lower reservoir). This contributed to Modak Sagar’s capacity being increased to over 94.82%, the BMC’s latest data showed. It also received 25 mm of rain in the last 24 hours. As of now, all lakes except Vehar (47.68%) and Tulsi (46.97%) are above 60% capacity.
ð¹The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) supplies water through seven major reservoirs, one of which â the âShivsena Pramukh Hinduhrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Middle Vaitarna Reservoirâ is currently around 90% full as of 7th July 2025.— à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ Mumbai, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ BMC (@mybmc) July 7, 2025
ð¹Its maximum fullâstorage levelâ¦ pic.twitter.com/RUyuSGH4ip
ALSO READ
As Water Levels Continue To Swell, Middle Vaitarna Reservoir Reaches 90% Capacity, Dam Gates Partially Opened
Last year during this time, the combined capacity of these lakes was at just 18.73%. This year’s early monsoon in India has helped the lake levels to surge significantly ahead of time.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to very heavy rainfall in Maharashtra, Goa and the Konkan region during the next seven days. With more rainfall predicted this week, Modak Sagar and Middle Vaitarna may start overflowing while other lakes are likely to see a surge in water levels.
Mumbai Weather Prediction This Week
July 8: Moderate rain very likely
July 9: Heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places
July 10-11: Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain
July 12-13: Rain expected