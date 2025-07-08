Water Level In Major Mumbai Lakes Rises To 71%; Modak Sagar, Middle Vaitarna Nearly Full

Mumbai's seven major reservoirs reached over 71% of their total capacity on Tuesday, with Modak Sagar and Middle Vaitarna lakes nearly full, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data showed.

The seven water-supplying lakes in Mumbai are Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, Tansa, Vehar, Tulsi and Middle Vaitarna. Together, these seven lakes can hold 14,47,363 million litres of usable water. On Tuesday, at 6 a.m., their combined capacity stood at nearly 10,30,218 million litres, or 71.18%, as per the BMC data.