NDTV ProfitNationWATCH: PM Narendra Modi Offers Prayers And listens To Bhajans At Lepakshi Temple
ADVERTISEMENT

WATCH: PM Narendra Modi Offers Prayers And listens To Bhajans At Lepakshi Temple

16 Jan 2024, 03:54 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Lepakshi Temple. Pic/Screengrab from the video</p></div>
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Lepakshi Temple. Pic/Screengrab from the video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday performed pooja and darshan at Veerbhadra Temple in Lepakshi, Andhra Pradesh. The temple holds great significance in the Hindu mythology Ramayana.

PM Modi's Devotional Visit

In a video, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen participating in the 'Shri Ram Jai Ram' bhajan at the Veerbhadra Temple in Lepakshi. PM Modi was seen in traditional attire during his visit to the temple.

The prime minister also offered prayers at the Veerbhadra temple built in the 16th century. It was built during the rule of Vijayanagara kings

The Prime Minister also heard verses from the Ranganatha Ramayan which were in Telugu.

Significance Of Lepakshi Temple

Located in the eponymous temple town of Lepakshi in Sri Satyasai district, the ancient Veerabhadra Temple is renowned for its mythological grandeur. It has shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva, Vishnu, Papanatheswara, Raghunatha, Rama and other deities.

The significance of the place dates back to the Ramayana. It is believed that the bird Jatayu who was wounded by Ravana, fell here after a fight against him while he was abducting Goddess Sita. The dying Jatayu told Lord Rama that Sita was taken to the south by Ravana and was then granted Moksha by Lord Rama

PM Modi To Inaugurate Apex Training Institute

Narendra Modi will inaugurate the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN) institute in Andhra Pradesh's Sri Satyasai district on Tuesday afternoon.

Further, the Prime Minister will present an accreditation certificate to NACIN and deliver an address.

After his visit to Andhra Pradesh, Modi will visit Kerala on January 16-17, 2024.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT