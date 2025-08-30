Watch Former RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Offer Prayers At Lalbaugcha Raja

Business NewsNationalWatch Former RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Offer Prayers At Lalbaugcha Raja
Das visited the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai today to offer prayers during the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

30 Aug 2025, 09:48 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> Shaktikanta Das Offers Prayers. (Source: PTI)</p></div>
Shaktikanta Das Offers Prayers. (Source: PTI)
Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister and former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor, Shaktikanta Das, visited the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai today to offer prayers during the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Das, a prominent figure in India’s economic and administrative landscape, was seen participating in the traditional rituals with reverence. Das joined thousands who throng the famed pandal every year to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

Lalbaugcha Raja, known for its grandeur and spiritual significance, continues to attract dignitaries, celebrities, and lakhs of devotees during the 10-day festival.

