Watch: Dolphins Make Rare Appearance Near Mumbai’s Worli Coast
Dolphins were spotted swimming near Mumbai’s Worli waterfront, offering locals an unexpected glimpse of marine life in the city.
Residents of Mumbai were treated to a rare spectacle as dolphins were recently seen swimming close to the city’s Worli waterfront, breaking the monotony of the urban landscape.
A video shared on Instagram on Dec. 17 captured the unexpected sight, showing a small group of dolphins gliding gracefully near the shore, their fins slicing through the calm, clear waters. The scene left onlookers mesmerised as they paused to watch, leaning over railings and pointing towards the playful creatures.
The video opens with a crowd gathered along the concrete edge of the waterfront, their eyes fixed on the sea. As the camera pans, the dolphins appear, swimming together in synchrony. Overhead, a few birds fly, completing the serene tableau against the backdrop of the bustling city.
The Instagram user who posted the clip captioned it, “Between concrete and chaos. A Dolphin moment.”
Watch the video here:
The clip captures a rare and serene encounter with wildlife in one of India’s busiest cities. Shared on Dec. 17, it has already garnered over 281.2K views.
Many people expressed delight at the sighting, with one saying they had “returned after five years” and had last seen dolphins during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A user highlighted the role of the new coastal road in bringing the city closer to marine life, while urging, “after humans visit this place, dolphins will be far away from our sights, so keep Maharashtra clean… it’s our initiative to keep our homes clean for every Mumbaikar.”
Many users stressed the importance of environmental responsibility. One commented, “If we stop littering and clean our ocean, we will be able to see all kinds of beautiful sea creatures crystal clear.”
Others shared observations about dolphin behaviour and local sightings, with one writing, “It’s a beautiful sight, dolphins are spotted almost every day near the Bandra-Worli Sea Link around 10 a.m.”
A marine enthusiast added, “These are Indian Ocean humpback dolphins. In Mumbai, they are pretty common around Colaba, Worli, Madh and especially around creek mouths! This is an amazing documentation!”
A sense of optimism about nature’s recovery was also visible. One user remarked, “I think something has healed. I just saw a video of flamingos just yesterday.”
Accustomed to the city’s busy roads, crowded trains and constant noise, Mumbaikars were pleasantly surprised by this glimpse of nature amid the urban chaos.