Watch: Dolphins Make Rare Appearance Near Mumbai’s Worli Coast

The clip captures a rare and serene encounter with wildlife in one of India’s busiest cities. Shared on Dec. 17, it has already garnered over 281.2K views.

Many people expressed delight at the sighting, with one saying they had “returned after five years” and had last seen dolphins during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A user highlighted the role of the new coastal road in bringing the city closer to marine life, while urging, “after humans visit this place, dolphins will be far away from our sights, so keep Maharashtra clean… it’s our initiative to keep our homes clean for every Mumbaikar.”

Many users stressed the importance of environmental responsibility. One commented, “If we stop littering and clean our ocean, we will be able to see all kinds of beautiful sea creatures crystal clear.”

Others shared observations about dolphin behaviour and local sightings, with one writing, “It’s a beautiful sight, dolphins are spotted almost every day near the Bandra-Worli Sea Link around 10 a.m.”

A marine enthusiast added, “These are Indian Ocean humpback dolphins. In Mumbai, they are pretty common around Colaba, Worli, Madh and especially around creek mouths! This is an amazing documentation!”

A sense of optimism about nature’s recovery was also visible. One user remarked, “I think something has healed. I just saw a video of flamingos just yesterday.”

Accustomed to the city’s busy roads, crowded trains and constant noise, Mumbaikars were pleasantly surprised by this glimpse of nature amid the urban chaos.