WATCH: Devendra Fadnavis Flags Off Special Train To Ayodhya; Details Here

NDTV ProfitNationWATCH: Devendra Fadnavis Flags Off Special Train To Ayodhya; Details Here
The state's first Ayodhya Aastha train departed from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 10.35 pm on February 5.

06 Feb 2024, 01:41 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image Source: X/@Dev_Fadnavis</p></div>
Image Source: X/@Dev_Fadnavis

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday flagged off the state's first special train to Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). The train will ferry devotees to the Ram Temple there.

The trains are known as 'aastha' (faith) trains.

The state's first Ayodhya Aastha train departed from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 10.35 pm. "The fervour of Ram devotees will continue to soar. The people on board are lucky and are very excited about the trip to Ayodhya," Fadnavis said.

Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar, Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar, minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, MLA Pravin Darekar, Uttar Bharatiya Morcha President Sanjay Pandey, BJP's state general secretaries Vikrant Patil, and Sanjay Upadhyay were among those present at the event.

Aastha Trains From Other States

In January, the Telangana BJP arranged special trains for its activists to have a 'darshan 'of Lord Ram at the newly-consecrated temple.

Union minister Anuraj Thakur on Monday flagged off an ‘aastha’ special train carrying pilgrims from Himachal Pradesh’s Amb to Ayodhya. The passengers were charged Rs 1,500 as fare.

The Railways has allocated special trains to Tripura for ferrying people to Ayodhya. Two trains will leave for Ayodhya on February 21 and 27.

The idol consecration of the Ram temple took place on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed a series of rituals in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

The event was attended by several political leaders, top business tycoons, film stars, religious leaders and other prominent personalities from different walks of life.

