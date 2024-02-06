WATCH: Devendra Fadnavis Flags Off Special Train To Ayodhya; Details Here

In January, the Telangana BJP arranged special trains for its activists to have a 'darshan 'of Lord Ram at the newly-consecrated temple.

Union minister Anuraj Thakur on Monday flagged off an ‘aastha’ special train carrying pilgrims from Himachal Pradesh’s Amb to Ayodhya. The passengers were charged Rs 1,500 as fare.

The Railways has allocated special trains to Tripura for ferrying people to Ayodhya. Two trains will leave for Ayodhya on February 21 and 27.