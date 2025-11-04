Was Vizag Just Hit By An Earthquake? Citizens Report Tremors Overnight

Social media users in Vizag reported feeling tremors, late on Monday night. Several people took to X (formerly Twitter), describing what they experienced as a brief but strong shake that lasted just a few seconds.

Independent tracking website Volcano Discovery also flagged a "seismic-like event, possible earthquake" around 11 p.m. GMT (4:30 a.m. IST) in Vizag. However, it noted that "there are no details yet on the magnitude or depth of this possible quake."

Despite user accounts and an independent alert, there has been no official confirmation from the National Center for Seismology. The agency's last update, instead, was on an earthquake reported in Russia’s Kamchatka region on Monday.

Here's what netizens say: