'Warhorse' Retires: How Legendary Fighter MiG-21 Shaped India's Air Defence In Its Six-Decade Journey
India acquired more than 700 MiG-21s from Russia over the years. Many were also locally produced by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

24 Sep 2025, 11:42 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
MiG-21 was India's first supersonic fighter.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) will retire its iconic MiG-21 fighter jet on Sept. 26, bringing to a close the six-decade journey of the aircraft, often called a “warhorse”.

The IAF will conduct a complete dress rehearsal on Sept. 24, prior to its official retirement in Chandigarh, the base of the MiG-21’s first squadron.

What Made The MiG-21 Important?

MiG-21 was India's first supersonic fighter, inducted in 1963. Its initial squadron, the 28 Squadron at Chandigarh, earned the designation “First Supersonics.” India acquired more than 700 MiG-21s from Russia in a number of variants over the years. Many were also locally produced by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

The MiG-21 became the workhorse of the IAF until the mid-2000s, featuring in the 1965 and 1971 wars, the 1999 Kargil conflict, Balakot airstrikes of 2019 and Operation Sindoor.

How Did MiG-21 Influence India’s Aerospace Sector?

Beyond its combat achievements, the MiG-21 played a big role in shaping India’s aerospace development. Its domestic production at HAL pushed indigenous manufacturing and technology development to new levels.

How Is IAF Honouring The MiG-21?

In August, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh honoured the MiG-21 with solo sorties from the Nal airbase in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

The IAF also posted a video on X, calling the plane a “warhorse that carried the pride of a nation into the skies,” and recalling its history and achievements through generations.

What After The MiG-21?

As MiG-21 squadrons are withdrawn, the IAF’s combat capability will reportedly drop to 29 squadrons. Reports say the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft Mk 1A will replace the MiG-21 fleet slowly, ensuring that India’s air defence remains strong.

