Want To Join The Indian Army? Applications Open For 194 Posts — Here’s Who Can Apply
The Directorate General of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (DG EME) of the Indian Army is inviting applications for 194 vacancies in Group C posts. Eligible candidates can submit their applications via the offline process. The closing date for submissions is Oct. 24, 2025.
Candidates will be hired for various roles in the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers, covering posts such as lower division clerk, fireman, vehicle mechanic, fitter, welder, tradesman, cook, electrician, storekeeper and several other positions.
DG EME Group C Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria
Applicants must satisfy the eligibility norms set out in the official notification.
Educational Requirements: Candidates should have obtained a 10th, 12th, ITI, Diploma, or Degree in the relevant field, or possess an equivalent qualification from a recognised board, university, or institution in India.
Age: The permissible age for applicants is between 18 and 25 years as of the application deadline. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be granted to candidates belonging to reserved categories.
Army DG EME Group C Recruitment 2025: Application Form
For the Army DG EME Group C Recruitment 2025, eligible applicants are required to complete the specified offline application form and forward it to the designated unit address provided in the official notice.
The envelope should be clearly marked with the phrase “Application for the Post of [Post Name]” and must also include a self-addressed envelope measuring 10.5 x 25 cm, affixed with a Rs 5 postal stamp, along with attested copies of all necessary documents.
How To Complete And Submit The Application
Download and Print: Access the official Army DG EME Group C Application Form 2025 from the notification PDF and print a copy.
Enter Details: Fill in all personal, academic and contact information accurately and neatly.
Attach Documents: Enclose self-attested photocopies of the required certificates, such as caste or category proof (if applicable), academic documents, proof of date of birth and other relevant documents.
Prepare Envelope: Include a self-addressed envelope measuring 10.5 x 25 cm, carrying a Rs 5 postal stamp.
Send Your Form: Dispatch the completed application along with the necessary attachments to the concerned Army Base Workshop or unit address listed in the official notice before the final date of submission.
Label the Envelope: Clearly mention “Application for the Post of [Post Name]” at the top of the envelope before posting.
Army DG EME Group C Recruitment 2025: Salary
Those appointed to the posts will be entitled to a monthly salary ranging from Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200, in accordance with the 7th Pay Commission guidelines and the applicable grade pay for each position.
Army DG EME Group C Recruitment 2025: Selection Process
The recruitment process will comprise a written test, after which shortlisted candidates will undergo a skill or trade assessment, depending on the specific role they have applied for.