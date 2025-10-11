Want To Join The Indian Army? Applications Open For 194 Posts — Here’s Who Can Apply

The Directorate General of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (DG EME) of the Indian Army is inviting applications for 194 vacancies in Group C posts. Eligible candidates can submit their applications via the offline process. The closing date for submissions is Oct. 24, 2025.

Candidates will be hired for various roles in the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers, covering posts such as lower division clerk, fireman, vehicle mechanic, fitter, welder, tradesman, cook, electrician, storekeeper and several other positions.