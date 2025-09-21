Wait For Adoption Longest For Special Needs Children: Data

Nearly two-thirds of children waiting for adoption in India are those with special needs, even as the overall adoption numbers have seen a record rise over the years, government data shows.

According to the Union Women and Child Development (WCD) Ministry's latest annual report accessed by PTI, 3,684 children were declared legally free for adoption in 2024, and 2,177 were available for placement through the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA). Of the 2,177 children, 1,423 or 65% were those with special needs.