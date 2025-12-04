Vladimir Putin India Visit: What's On Agenda? All You Need To Know

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to land in India on Thursday evening with the broader goal of shoring up bilateral strategic and economic partnership, against the backdrop of a sharp downturn in India's relations with the US.

Boosting defence ties, insulating bilateral trade from external pressure and exploring cooperation in small modular reactors are set to be the focus of the summit talks between PM Narendra Modi and Putin on Friday that are expected to be closely watched by Western capitals.

The Russian President is likely to arrive in New Delhi around 6:35 p.m. on Thursday. PM Modi will host him at a private dinner in reciprocation of a similar gesture extended to the Indian PM during his visit to Moscow in July last year.