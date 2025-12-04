Business NewsNationalVladimir Putin India Visit: What's On Agenda? All You Need To Know
Vladimir Putin India Visit: What's On Agenda? All You Need To Know

Boosting defence ties, insulating bilateral trade from external pressure and exploring cooperation in small modular reactors are set to be the focus of the summit talks between PM Modi and Putin

04 Dec 2025, 01:55 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Russian President Vladimir Putin speaking to journalists after the plenary session of the VTB 'Russia Calling' investment forum in Moscow (Photo: AP/PTI)</p></div>
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaking to journalists after the plenary session of the VTB 'Russia Calling' investment forum in Moscow (Photo: AP/PTI)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to land in India on Thursday evening with the broader goal of shoring up bilateral strategic and economic partnership, against the backdrop of a sharp downturn in India's relations with the US.

Boosting defence ties, insulating bilateral trade from external pressure and exploring cooperation in small modular reactors are set to be the focus of the summit talks between PM Narendra Modi and Putin on Friday that are expected to be closely watched by Western capitals.

The Russian President is likely to arrive in New Delhi around 6:35 p.m. on Thursday. PM Modi will host him at a private dinner in reciprocation of a similar gesture extended to the Indian PM during his visit to Moscow in July last year.

On Friday, Putin will be accorded a ceremonial welcome before the 23rd India-Russia summit. PM Modi will also host a working lunch for the Russian leader and his delegation at Hyderabad House, the venue for the summit.

Putin will also visit Rajghat in the morning and lay a wreath at the 'samadhi' of Mahatma Gandhi.

After the summit, Putin is set to launch the new India channel of Russian state-run broadcaster, following which he will attend a state banquet hosted in his honour by President Droupadi Murmu.

The Russian leader is expected to leave India around 9:30 pm on Friday, wrapping up his nearly 28-hour visit.

Vladimir Putin's Schedule In India

Following the 23rd India-Russia summit, the two sides are expected to seal several agreements, including in areas of trade. Here's Russian President Vladimir Putin's schedule in India, in a nutshell.

December 4:

6:35 PM: Arrival in Delhi

December 5:

11:00 AM: Ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan

11:30 AM: Homage to Mahatma Gandhi, wreath-laying at Rajghat

11: 50 AM: Meeting with PM Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House

1:50 PM: Joint press statement along with PM Modi at Hyderabad House

3:40 PM: Business event

7:00 PM: Meeting with President Droupadi Murmu

9:00 PM: Departure

The Russian president's trip to India is taking place at a time when India-US relations are going through possibly the worst phase in the last two decades after Washington imposed a whopping 50% tariff on Indian goods, including 25% levies for New Delhi's procurement of Russian crude oil.

The impact of American sanctions on India's procurement of Russian crude oil is likely to be discussed at the summit.

India and Russia have a mechanism under which India's PM and the Russian President hold a summit meeting annually to review the gamut of ties. So far, 22 annual summit meetings have taken place alternatively in India and Russia. The Russian president last visited New Delhi in 2021.

- with inputs from PTI

