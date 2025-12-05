Putin In India Live Updates: What's On Agenda Today For Russian President
Vladimir Putin's second day in India include meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, and discussions on strengthening India-Russia relations
- Oldest First
Putin In India Live Updates: Russian President Receives Ceremonial Welcome By PM Modi| Watch
Putin In India Live Updates: Preps Underway To Welcome Russian President| Watch Video
Preparations are underway for Russian President Vladimir Putin's ceremonial reception and Guard of Honour at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.
EAM Dr S Jaishankar, Delhi LG VK Saxena, CDS General Anil Chauhan and other dignitaries are present.
#WATCH | Delhi | Preparations underway for Russian President Vladimir Putin's ceremonial reception and Guard of Honour at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. EAM Dr S Jaishankar, Delhi LG VK Saxena, CDS General Anil Chauhan and other dignitaries are present. pic.twitter.com/80zq1YL4Vq— ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2025
Putin In India Live Updates: Traffic Restrictions In Delhi, Check Places
Traffic restrictions and diversions are in place in several parts of the national capital, including central Delhi, on Friday in view of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit, the Delhi Police said in an advisory
According to the advisory, traffic curbs will be in place from 9 am to 12 noon along W Point, A Point, ITO Chowk, BSZ Marg, Delhi Gate, JLN Marg, Rajghat Crossing, Shanti Van Crossing, Hanuman Setu Y Point, Netaji Subhash Marg, Nishad Raj Marg, Saleem Garh Flyover Bypass, the MGM Pragati Maidan Tunnel to Hanuman Setu, Kashmere Gate, Vikas Marg and IP Marg.
Putin In India Live Updates: Flex Boards Welcome Russian President | Watch Video
Flex boards welcoming Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian national flags around Teen Murti Marg President Putin is on a State visit to India for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.
#WATCH | Delhi: Flex boards welcoming Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian national flags around Teen Murti Marg— ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2025
President Putin is on a State visit to India for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. During the visit, he will hold talks with PM Modi. President Droupadiâ¦ pic.twitter.com/12CeWWk0u7
Putin In India Live Updates: Putin says India, Russia collaboration Not Directed Against Anyone
The India-Russia collaboration is not directed against any country and it is solely aimed at safeguarding the national interests of the two sides, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said against the backdrop of Washington's aggressive approach towards New Delhi and Moscow.
In the context of India's energy ties with Russia, Putin said certain "actors" dislike New Delhi's growing role in international markets in view of its close relations with Moscow and these elements are aiming to constrain India's influence for political reasons by imposing "artificial obstacles".