Putin In India Live Updates: What's On Agenda Today For Russian President
Putin In India Live Updates: What's On Agenda Today For Russian President

Vladimir Putin's second day in India include meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, and discussions on strengthening India-Russia relations

05 Dec 2025, 11:01 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sit inside a limousine after arriving at the Palam Air Base in New Delhi, India, on Thursday (Photo: PTI)</p></div>
Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sit inside a limousine after arriving at the Palam Air Base in New Delhi, India, on Thursday (Photo: PTI)
Russian President Vladimir Putin's schedule on December 5 includes a ceremonial welcome before the 23rd India-Russia summit. PM Narendra Modi will also host a working lunch for the Russian leader and his delegation at Hyderabad House, the venue for the summit.
Putin In India Live Updates: Russian President Receives Ceremonial Welcome By PM Modi| Watch


Putin In India Live Updates: Preps Underway To Welcome Russian President| Watch Video

Preparations are underway for Russian President Vladimir Putin's ceremonial reception and Guard of Honour at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

EAM Dr S Jaishankar, Delhi LG VK Saxena, CDS General Anil Chauhan and other dignitaries are present.


Putin In India Live Updates: Traffic Restrictions In Delhi, Check Places

Traffic restrictions and diversions are in place in several parts of the national capital, including central Delhi, on Friday in view of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit, the Delhi Police said in an advisory 

According to the advisory, traffic curbs will be in place from 9 am to 12 noon along W Point, A Point, ITO Chowk, BSZ Marg, Delhi Gate, JLN Marg, Rajghat Crossing, Shanti Van Crossing, Hanuman Setu Y Point, Netaji Subhash Marg, Nishad Raj Marg, Saleem Garh Flyover Bypass, the MGM Pragati Maidan Tunnel to Hanuman Setu, Kashmere Gate, Vikas Marg and IP Marg.


Putin In India Live Updates: Flex Boards Welcome Russian President | Watch Video

Flex boards welcoming Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian national flags around Teen Murti Marg President Putin is on a State visit to India for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.


Putin In India Live Updates: Putin says India, Russia collaboration Not Directed Against Anyone

 The India-Russia collaboration is not directed against any country and it is solely aimed at safeguarding the national interests of the two sides, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said against the backdrop of Washington's aggressive approach towards New Delhi and Moscow.

In the context of India's energy ties with Russia, Putin said certain "actors" dislike New Delhi's growing role in international markets in view of its close relations with Moscow and these elements are aiming to constrain India's influence for political reasons by imposing "artificial obstacles".






