Putin India Visit Live Updates: Rajnath Singh Meets Russian Defence Minister; Sberbank Plans India Foray
Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to land at the Delhi International Airport in the evening. Follow live updates.
Putin In India Live Updates: India Key Fctor For Balance In South Asia, Says Russian Defence Minister
At the 22nd India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military & Military Technical Cooperation ministerial meeting, Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov said, "Our bilateral relations have a strategic character, and the partnership with India is a key factor for the balance in the South Asian region and global security in general."
Putin In India Live Updates: Security Cover In Delhi
The national capital is on high alert on Thursday, as a multi-layered security grid has been enforced for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is landing in Delhi in the evening for his two-day visit to India. The exact location of his stay remains undisclosed due to strict security norms, police said.
Top-ranking Delhi Police officers are supervising route security, traffic arrangements and area sanitisation around locations likely to feature in the Russian president's schedule.
Delhi Police, central agencies and Putin's personal security detail have formed a multi-layered security grid with SWAT teams, anti-terror units, snipers and quick-reaction teams stationed at sensitive points.
Additionally, high-definition CCTV networks and technical monitoring systems have been activated across zones associated with the visit.
Traffic restrictions and controlled pedestrian movement are expected around key areas, though officials said alerts will be issued in advance to avoid major disruptions.
(Source: PTI)
Putin In India Live Updates: Rajnath Singh Meets Russian Defence Minister
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Minister of Russia Andrei Belousov laid wreath at the National War Memorial in New Delhi.
The Russian Defence Minister will co-chair the 22nd India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military & Military Technical Cooperation ministerial meeting with Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh at Manekshaw Centre later today.
Putin In India Live Updates: Sberbank Plans Retail Banking In India
Russia's Sberbank has plans for retail banking in India and also plans to invest in government bonds, CEO Herman Gref said.
The country's largest lender will use surplus Indian rupees to invest in local government bonds, he said.
Notably, Sberbank is under Western sanctions since the Ukraine war in 2022.
Putin In India Live Updates: Russia's Sberbank Introduces 'First–India' Mutual Fund Tracking Nifty
Sberbank, Russia's largest bank, and JSC First Asset Management have introduced a new mutual fund, 'First–India', offering investments linked to the performance of the Nifty 50 index. The launch comes amid Vladimir Putin's visit to India.
The launch was announced at the event at the NSE by Sberbank CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board, Herman Gref's during his business visit to India.
"Our new product provides a convenient way to gain exposure to one of the world’s key economic markets—the Indian stock market. Until now, no straightforward options existed for Russian investors seeking personal investments in Indian assets. However, we have created a new and efficient financial bridge between the two countries," Gref said.
"This initiative reflects strong confidence in India’s markets and deepens the India–Russia financial cooperation. NSE is committed to partnering with Sberbank to enhance market connectivity, uphold regulatory and investor-protection standards, and build liquidity and transparency for these products as we create new opportunities for investors in both countries," Ashishkumar Chauhan said.