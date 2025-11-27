‘Visa Regime Is Fully Functional’: MEA On Tourist Entry For Chinese Nationals
India has reiterated its firm diplomatic positions on multiple fronts, from visa access for Chinese nationals to bilateral engagements with Russia, Afghanistan, the US and Israel.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) offered clarifications across a broad spectrum of geopolitical issues, ranging from visa access for Chinese visitors to India’s engagements with Afghanistan and Russia.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, at the weekly media briefing on Wednesday, informed about a 'fully functional' visa regime for tourism and business purposes for Chinese nationals.
When asked about the status of tourist entry for Chinese nationals, Jaiswal said that India’s visa processes have normalised. “Tourist visa is being given to Chinese nationals. And business visas were being given earlier. So, you know, all those visas are now in place. The visa regime of tourism and business is fully functional.”
Response To Pakistan
The spokesperson reserved some of his strongest words for Pakistan after being asked about comments made by officials in Islamabad. Reiterating New Delhi’s long-standing position, Jaiswal said India had little patience left for Pakistan’s accusations. “As a country with a deeply stained record of bigotry, repression and systemic mistreatment of its minorities, Pakistan has no moral standing to lecture others,” he stated.
He added that Pakistan would be better served by addressing its own failings. “Rather than delivering hypocritical homilies, Pakistan would do better to turn its gaze inwards and focus on its own abysmal human rights records.”
India-China Ties
The MEA said that New Delhi had taken up the case of an Indian citizen from Arunachal Pradesh who was stopped at Shanghai Airport. “What happened is not acceptable and is not helpful for the relations between our two countries,” Jaiswal said, reaffirming India’s position on the state’s territorial status. “Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India, an inseparable part, and this is self-evident.”
He added that India had raised the matter “in New Delhi and in Beijing,” highlighting that such “arbitrary actions…are most unhelpful” in efforts to stabilise bilateral ties.
Afghanistan Visit Deemed “Productive”
Responding to questions about Afghanistan’s recent commercial engagement with India, Jaiswal described the visit by Afghanistan’s industry and commerce minister as encouraging. He detailed a series of talks aimed at strengthening economic linkages. He added that both countries had agreed to revive several institutional mechanisms, which include “air freight corridor between Kabul and Delhi and Kabul and Amritsar sectors.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Visit
Commenting on Russia, the MEA spokesperson said that preparations for the India-Russia Annual Summit were progressing. “The 23rd annual summit is scheduled to be held in Delhi in the month of December. Both countries are making efforts to ensure that President Putin’s visit to India strengthens the bilateral relationship.”
India-US Counter-Narcotics Cooperation
The spokesperson also highlighted India’s growing counter-narcotics partnership with the United States. “We have very strong collaboration and not just strong collaboration, institutional collaboration,” he said, pointing to joint operations and information-sharing mechanisms that have led to several seizures.
Movement Of People Between India And Israel
When asked about reports of a community from India planning to move to Israel, Jaiswal highlighted the long history of people-to-people links between the two nations. “Between Israel and India, there’s a history which goes back thousands of years,” he said, adding, “People travel to different parts of the country on account of economic necessity, on account of emotional necessity, or family reunion. So, it is for them to decide what they want to do.”