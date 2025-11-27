‘Visa Regime Is Fully Functional’: MEA On Tourist Entry For Chinese Nationals

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) offered clarifications across a broad spectrum of geopolitical issues, ranging from visa access for Chinese visitors to India’s engagements with Afghanistan and Russia.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, at the weekly media briefing on Wednesday, informed about a 'fully functional' visa regime for tourism and business purposes for Chinese nationals.

When asked about the status of tourist entry for Chinese nationals, Jaiswal said that India’s visa processes have normalised. “Tourist visa is being given to Chinese nationals. And business visas were being given earlier. So, you know, all those visas are now in place. The visa regime of tourism and business is fully functional.”