Virat Kohli India’s Highest Tax-Paying Sportsperson For FY24
The star cricketer bagged the fifth spot among all celebrity taxpayers in the country.
Virat Kohli has emerged as the highest tax-paying sportsperson in India for the financial year 2024. According to data shared by Fortune India magazine, the star batter paid a hefty Rs 66 crore in taxes. This number places him at the top of the list among Indian sportspersons.
Actor Shah Rukh Khan was India’s highest taxpaying celebrity. The actor, who also co-owns the Kolkata Knight Riders IPL franchise, paid a staggering Rs 92 crore in taxes, leading the list.
Other notable celebrities in the top five include Tamil superstar Vijay, who paid Rs 80 crore, Salman Khan at Rs 75 crore and Amitabh Bachchan, who contributed Rs 71 crore.
Cricketers Top The Taxpayer Chart
Kohli is not the only cricketer making waves on the tax charts. Mahendra Singh Dhoni, former India cricket captain who only plays in the IPL these days, followed closely behind Kohli among cricketers. Dhoni paid Rs 38 crore in taxes for fiscal 2024.
Sachin Tendulkar, another major figure on the list, paid Rs 28 crore in taxes during the same period.
Joining the ranks are also two of the modern-day sensations—all-rounder Hardik Pandya and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant.
Pandya contributed Rs 13 crore in taxes, while Pant paid Rs 10 crore.
Former India captain and ex-president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Sourav Ganguly paid Rs 23 crore in taxes.
Top 5 Highest Taxpaying Cricketers
1. Virat Kohli: Rs 66 crore.
2. Mahendra Singh Dhoni: Rs 38 crore.
3. Sachin Tendulkar: Rs 28 crore.
4. Sourav Ganguly: Rs 23 crore.
5. Hardik Pandya: Rs 13 crore.
Top 5 Highest Taxpaying Indian Celebrities
1. Shah Rukh Khan: Rs 92 crore.
2. Vijay: Rs 80 crore.
3. Salman Khan: Rs 75 crore.
4. Amitabh Bachchan: Rs 71 crore.
5. Virat Kohli: Rs 66 crore.