Virat Kohli India’s Highest Tax-Paying Sportsperson For FY24

Virat Kohli has emerged as the highest tax-paying sportsperson in India for the financial year 2024. According to data shared by Fortune India magazine, the star batter paid a hefty Rs 66 crore in taxes. This number places him at the top of the list among Indian sportspersons.

The star cricketer bagged the fifth spot among all celebrity taxpayers in the country.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan was India’s highest taxpaying celebrity. The actor, who also co-owns the Kolkata Knight Riders IPL franchise, paid a staggering Rs 92 crore in taxes, leading the list.

Other notable celebrities in the top five include Tamil superstar Vijay, who paid Rs 80 crore, Salman Khan at Rs 75 crore and Amitabh Bachchan, who contributed Rs 71 crore.