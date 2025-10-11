Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Ends Today: Check Important Dates, Award Pool Up To Rs 1 Crore
There will be an Awards Pool of Rs 1 Crore, with 10 National Level winners, 100 State level winners, and 1000 District level winners.
The registration window for the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025, India’s largest student innovation challenge, is set to close today on Oct. 11, 2025. The Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 is a nationwide innovation movement being organised by the Department of School Education & Literacy (DoSEL), Ministry of Education, in collaboration with Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog.
This largest-ever school hackathon aims to strengthen the culture of innovation at the school level by encouraging students to ideate or build prototypes on four themes: Atmanirbhar Bharat, Swadeshi, Vocal for Local, and Samriddh Bharat.
The Buildathon will provide hands-on, experiential learning in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Participation is inclusive with special focus on Aspirational Districts, Tribal and Remote Regions.
Shri Sanjay Javin, Secretary, Department of School Education & Literacy, highlighted Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 as a one-of-its-kind innovation movement led by the Ministry of Education and Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog.
Buildathon 2025 Timeline
Here's a timeline of Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025:
Sept. 23, 2025: Launch of Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 by Minister for Education, Dharmendra Pradhan
Sept. 23 – Oct. 11: Registrations for the event on the Portal
Oct. 11 – Oct. 12: Preparatory activities, including team formation, registration, mentoring, organising brainstorming sessions, idea camps, and innovation circles to help students prepare, select themes, and build solutions
Oct. 13: Nationwide Synchronised Live Buildathon across all schools via live streaming
Oct. 13 – Oct. 31: Submission of entries by schools on the Portal
Nov. 1 – Dec. 31: Evaluation of entries by a panel of experts
January 2026: Announcement and felicitation of top teams
How to Participate
Here are some general instructions on how to participate in Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025:
Eligibility: Participation is open to all school students from class 6-12, across India. Students must form a team of 3-5 members from same schools. Students can register with the help of their teachers. There is no restriction on the number of teams per school.
Registration of Team: Schools/teachers have to encourage students to form teams and then register their teams on the official Buildathon portal after which a unique registration ID will be generated for each team. The Registration Link for schools for Viksit Bharat Buildathon is - vbb.mic.gov.in
Selection of Theme: Each team will need to choose one out of the four Buildathon themes and identify any problem statement.
Brainstorm & Build: The team will ideate to solve community problems.
Prepare for Submission: Teams will be required to create a 2–5 minute video explaining the problem it is solving, the innovative solution/prototype they have created, how it works and its possible impact.
Submission: The project video/ summaries have to be submitted on the Portal within the submission window of Oct. 13 to 31, 2025.
Awards
A panel of experts will evaluate the entries, and the top student teams will be awarded prizes. These schools and students will receive long-term support through corporate adoption, mentorship, and resources to further strengthen their innovations.