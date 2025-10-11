Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Ends Today: Check Important Dates, Award Pool Up To Rs 1 Crore

The registration window for the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025, India’s largest student innovation challenge, is set to close today on Oct. 11, 2025. The Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 is a nationwide innovation movement being organised by the Department of School Education & Literacy (DoSEL), Ministry of Education, in collaboration with Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog.

There will be an Awards Pool of Rs 1 Crore, with 10 National Level winners, 100 State level winners, and 1000 District level winners.