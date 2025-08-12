Vikram Sarabhai Birth Anniversary: 10 Lesser-Known Facts About The Father Of India's Space Programme

1. Founded The Physical Research Laboratory At the Age of 28

When he returned to an independent India from Cambridge in 1947, Dr Vikram Sarabhai convinced various trusts to fund a centre of scientific research in Ahmedabad. Thus, the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) was formed on Nov. 11, 1947. He was only 28 years old then.

2. Architect Of Multiple National Institutions

Apart from PRL, Sarabhai was responsible for establishing many institutions in India. These include the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Ahmedabad, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Thiruvananthapuram and Space Applications Centre in Ahmedabad. His was also behind the establishment of the Fast Breeder Test Reactor in Kalpakkam, Variable Energy Cyclotron Project in Kolkata, Electronics Corporation of India Ltd. (ECIL) in Hyderabad and Uranium Corporation of India Ltd. (UCIL) in Bihar.

3. Establishment Of ISRO

Following the launch of Sputnik in 1957, Sarabhai persuaded the Indian government of the necessity of a national space programme. His initiative finally resulted in the establishment of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

4. Advocate of Practical Space Applications

Sarabhai always emphasised the need for a space programme. He had once said, “We are convinced that if we are to play a meaningful role nationally, and in the community of nations, we must be second to none in the application of advanced technologies to the real problems of man and society.”

5. Collaborated With Homi Bhabha On India’s First Rocket Launch

With the support of Dr Homi Jehangir Bhabha, Sarabhai set up India’s first rocket launching station at Thumba, near Thiruvananthapuram. The first launch took place on Nov. 21, 1963.

6. Paved The Way For SITE Programme

Sarabhai’s discussions with NASA in 1966 led to the Satellite Instructional Television Experiment (SITE) in 1975-76, which aimed to bring educational content to rural India.

7. Initiated India’s First Satellite Project

With Dr Vikram Sarabhai as mentor, efforts were initiated to manufacture and launch an Indian satellite. The result of these efforts was the launch of the Aryabhata from the Soviet Union in 1975.

8. Science Education Champion

Sarabhai established the Community Science Centre in Ahmedabad in 1966, subsequently renamed the Vikram Sarabhai Community Science Centre, to facilitate public interaction with science.

9. Academic Excellence

Sarabhai graduated in Natural Sciences from St John's College, Cambridge, in 1940. He then pursued cosmic ray research under Nobel laureate Sir CV Raman before obtaining his PhD in 1947.

10. Legacy Beyond Space Science

From nuclear science to performing arts (with the Darpan Academy, an institution he co-founded with his wife), Sarabhai's universe of influence was vast. He passed away on Dec. 30, 1971, in Kerala.