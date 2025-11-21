Video Shows The Moment When IAF Tejas Fighter Crashed At Dubai Air Show
Visuals showed thick black smoke rising from the site where Tejas crashed.
During an air show in Dubai on Friday, an Indian Air Force Tejas fighter jet crashed around 2:10 p.m. local time while flying a demonstration flight for a crowd.
Visuals showed thick black smoke rising from the crash site near the airport, prompting panic among onlookers.
Here is a video which shows the horrific moment:
BREAKING: Tragic news coming in. IAF Tejas fighter crashes at Dubai Air Show, no pilot ejection detected. Prayers. This is only the 2nd accident of the Tejas jet. pic.twitter.com/fmttJTL0jJ— Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) November 21, 2025
The Indian Air Force, in a statement, confirmed the crash. "An Indian Air Force Tejas aircraft has crashed at the Dubai Air Show 25. Further details are being ascertained at the moment," the IAF said.
The pilot reportedly did not manage to eject. It is not yet clear what caused the crash. There has been no statement yet from HAL, the organisers or local authorities.
The incident marks the second crash involving a Tejas aircraft in less than two years. In March 2024, a Tejas fighter went down in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, the first such accident in the aircraft's 23-year history since its maiden test flight in 2001. The pilot ejected safely in that case, as pe =r NDTV.
About Tejas
Tejas is a 4.5-generation fighter aircraft designed to handle offensive air support, close combat and ground attack missions. HAL has several Tejas aircraft ready for delivery, but the company's ability to meet its production targets is being held back by a shortfall in engine supplies from US-based General Electric.
The PSU defence company bagged the order for 83 Tejas Mk-1A worth Rs 46,900 crore in February 2021, originally slated for rollout in 2023. However, delays in engine supply and production setup postponed the schedule.
Despite the Indian Air Force placing orders for Tejas to replace its ageing fleet, production delays have pushed timelines. HAL's production line is now stabilised for the fiscal ending March 2026, with a capacity to deliver up to 24 aircraft per year.