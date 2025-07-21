Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar Resigns Citing Health Reasons

Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankar resigned from his position on Monday, citing health reasons.

"To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution," he said in the resignation letter.

Dhankar expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying his cooperation and support have been "invaluable for him".

Dhankar, 74, was elected as the vice president in August 2022. He has resigned two years ahead of his tenure was set to conclude.

As the vice president, he was also the chair of the Rajya Sabha, the Upper House of the Indian Parliament.

In December last year, the Opposition had tried to move an impeachment motion against Dhankar. The motion, however, was rejected by the House's deputy chairman on the grounds that it was aimed to "mar" the reputation of the vice president.

In his resignation letter, Dhankar thanked the Members of Parliament and the Union Council of Ministers. "I am deeply thankful for the invaluable experiences and insights I have gained as Vice President in our great democracy," he added.

"It has been a privilege and satisfaction to witness and partake in India's remarkable economic progress and unprecedented exponential development during this significant period. Serving in this transformative era of our nation's history has been a true honor," Dhankar added.

"As I leave this esteemed office, I am filled with pride in Bharat's global rise and phenomenal achievements and hold unwavering confidence in her brilliant future," he further said.