Vice President Elections Scheduled On Sept. 9 After Jagdeep Dhankhar’s Resignation

India will elect its next Vice President on Sept. 9, the Election Commission announced on Friday, following the unexpected resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar. The nomination process will begin on August 7, with the last date for filing nominations set for Aug. 21.

Dhankhar, who assumed office in August 2022, stepped down on July 21, citing medical reasons. His resignation came more than two years ahead of the scheduled end of his term in August 2027. While the official reason was health-related, sources have hinted at underlying tensions between Dhankhar and the central leadership, despite his earlier alignment with the government’s positions.

The Vice President of India is elected by an Electoral College comprising members of both Houses of Parliament — including elected and nominated members of the Rajya Sabha and elected members of the Lok Sabha. Currently, the Electoral College consists of 782 members, accounting for vacancies in both Houses.

The ruling NDA coalition, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), holds a comfortable majority in the Electoral College, giving it a clear edge in the upcoming poll.

As per constitutional provisions, the new Vice President will serve a full five-year term from the date of assuming office. The election will be conducted through a proportional representation system by means of a single transferable vote, and voting will be held by secret ballot.

The Election Commission has appointed the Secretary General of the Rajya Sabha as the Returning Officer for the poll and has made arrangements to ensure the election is conducted in accordance with constitutional and legal provisions.