Vice President Election 2025 Live Updates: Voting Begins For India's New VP, PM Modi First To Cast Vote

Vice President Election 2025 Live Updates: Voting began for the vice presidential poll on Tuesday, Sept. 9, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi the first to cast his vote. The poll is witnessing a direct contest between ruling NDA nominee C P Radhakrishnan and joint opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy, with the BJP-led alliance having a clear edge in the poll necessitated due to the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar.