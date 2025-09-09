Vice President Election 2025 Live Updates: Voting Begins For India's New VP, PM Modi First To Cast Vote

Vice President Election 2025 Live Updates: NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan and INDIA bloc nominee P Sudershan Reddy. (Image: X)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed
Vice President Election 2025 Live Updates: Voting began for the vice presidential poll on Tuesday, Sept. 9, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi the first to cast his vote. The poll is witnessing a direct contest between ruling NDA nominee C P Radhakrishnan and joint opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy, with the BJP-led alliance having a clear edge in the poll necessitated due to the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar.
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves from the Parliament House after casting his vote for the Vice Presidential election.