Veteran Politician And CPI(M) Leader Sitaram Yechury Dies Aged 72

Veteran politician and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury has died, NDTV reported on Thursday. He was 72. Yechury's condition had deteriorated significantly over the past few days, requiring him to be placed on ventilatory support.

On Tuesday, the CPI(M) issued a statement revealing that the 72-year-old politician was receiving intensive care treatment for a severe respiratory infection at AIIMS hospital in Delhi.

Yechury, who joined the CPM Politburo in 1992, represented West Bengal in the Rajya Sabha from 2005 to 2017. He was a key figure in coalition politics, working closely with Harkishan Singh Surjeet and playing a role in the Left’s influence during the first UPA government.

He began his political career in the Students' Federation of India (SFI) at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh expressed his condolences in a post on social media platform X, describing Yechury as a "dedicated Marxist with a pragmatic approach" and a key figure in the CPI(M). He praised Yechury's parliamentary skills and his friendly nature.

Ramesh, in a post on X, also highlighted their long association, spanning over three decades, and noted Yechury's friendships across political lines. He expressed admiration for Yechury's convictions and engaging personality, adding that his contributions to public life would not be forgotten.