Veteran Politician And CPI(M) Leader Sitaram Yechury Dies Aged 72
Yechury was hospitalised at AIIMS on Aug. 19 for treatment of a chest infection with pneumonia-like symptoms.
Veteran politician and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury has died, NDTV reported on Thursday. He was 72. Yechury's condition had deteriorated significantly over the past few days, requiring him to be placed on ventilatory support.
On Tuesday, the CPI(M) issued a statement revealing that the 72-year-old politician was receiving intensive care treatment for a severe respiratory infection at AIIMS hospital in Delhi.
Yechury, who joined the CPM Politburo in 1992, represented West Bengal in the Rajya Sabha from 2005 to 2017. He was a key figure in coalition politics, working closely with Harkishan Singh Surjeet and playing a role in the Left’s influence during the first UPA government.
He began his political career in the Students' Federation of India (SFI) at Jawaharlal Nehru University.
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh expressed his condolences in a post on social media platform X, describing Yechury as a "dedicated Marxist with a pragmatic approach" and a key figure in the CPI(M). He praised Yechury's parliamentary skills and his friendly nature.
Ramesh, in a post on X, also highlighted their long association, spanning over three decades, and noted Yechury's friendships across political lines. He expressed admiration for Yechury's convictions and engaging personality, adding that his contributions to public life would not be forgotten.
Sitaram Yechury - a very fine human being, a multilingual bibliophile, an unrepentant Marxist with a pragmatic streak, a pillar of the CPM, and a superb Parliamentarian with a wonderful wit and sense of humour - is most sadly no more.— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 12, 2024
Our association stretched over threeâ¦
Leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also expressed his condolences on Thursday in a post on X, calling Yechury a protector of the "Idea of India" with a deep understanding of the country.
Gandhi described Yechury as a friend and said he would miss their long discussions. He extended his condolences to Yechury’s family, friends, and followers.
Sitaram Yechury ji was a friend.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 12, 2024
A protector of the Idea of India with a deep understanding of our country.
I will miss the long discussions we used to have. My sincere condolences to his family, friends, and followers in this hour of grief. pic.twitter.com/6GUuWdmHFj
(With inputs from PTI.)