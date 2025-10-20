Veteran Actor Asrani Dies Aged 84

Veteran actor Asrani passed away in Mumbai on Monday, his managed confirmed, according to news agency PTI. He was aged 84.

Asrani's demise came after he was hospitalised for five days due to age-related ailments, NDTV reported.

The veteran actor, born on January 1, 1940, in Jaipur, grew up in a middle-class Sindhi family. His father ran a carpet business, but Asrani’s interests lay elsewhere. Educated at St. Xavier’s School and Rajasthan College, Jaipur, he supported himself as a voice artist at All India Radio while pursuing his studies.

Between 1960 and 1962, Asrani honed his acting skills under Sahitya Kalbhai Thakkar before enrolling at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, in 1964. He made his Bollywood debut in 1967 with Hare Kaanch Ki Choodiyan, playing the friend of actor Biswajeet, and simultaneously appeared as a lead in several Gujarati films.