Veteran Actor Asrani Dies Aged 84
Asrani's demise came after he was hospitalised for five days due to age-related ailments.
Veteran actor Asrani passed away in Mumbai on Monday, his managed confirmed, according to news agency PTI. He was aged 84.
Asrani's demise came after he was hospitalised for five days due to age-related ailments, NDTV reported.
The veteran actor, born on January 1, 1940, in Jaipur, grew up in a middle-class Sindhi family. His father ran a carpet business, but Asrani’s interests lay elsewhere. Educated at St. Xavier’s School and Rajasthan College, Jaipur, he supported himself as a voice artist at All India Radio while pursuing his studies.
Between 1960 and 1962, Asrani honed his acting skills under Sahitya Kalbhai Thakkar before enrolling at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, in 1964. He made his Bollywood debut in 1967 with Hare Kaanch Ki Choodiyan, playing the friend of actor Biswajeet, and simultaneously appeared as a lead in several Gujarati films.
Over the years, Asrani became known for his impeccable comic timing and versatility. His portrayal of the eccentric jailer in Sholay remains one of Hindi cinema’s most iconic performances. He worked extensively with celebrated filmmakers such as Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Gulzar, and B.R. Chopra, and shared a close friendship with Rajesh Khanna, with whom he acted in about 25 films, including the 1972 classic Bawarchi.
Post-2000, Asrani reinvented himself in the Priyadarshan school of comedy, delivering memorable roles in hits like Hera Pheri, Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiyaa, Baghban, Chup Chup Ke, Garam Masala, and Bol Bachchan. He continued to charm audiences with his appearance in Dream Girl 2 (2023).
Asrani is married to actress Manju Bansal, whom he met during the making of Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar and Namak Haram. The couple has a son, Naveen Asrani.