Business NewsNationalVeteran Actor Asrani Dies Aged 84
ADVERTISEMENT

Veteran Actor Asrani Dies Aged 84

Asrani's demise came after he was hospitalised for five days due to age-related ailments.

20 Oct 2025, 09:45 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>File image of veteran actor Asrani (Photo source: NDTV)</p></div>
File image of veteran actor Asrani (Photo source: NDTV)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Veteran actor Asrani passed away in Mumbai on Monday, his managed confirmed, according to news agency PTI. He was aged 84.

Asrani's demise came after he was hospitalised for five days due to age-related ailments, NDTV reported.

The veteran actor, born on January 1, 1940, in Jaipur, grew up in a middle-class Sindhi family. His father ran a carpet business, but Asrani’s interests lay elsewhere. Educated at St. Xavier’s School and Rajasthan College, Jaipur, he supported himself as a voice artist at All India Radio while pursuing his studies.

Between 1960 and 1962, Asrani honed his acting skills under Sahitya Kalbhai Thakkar before enrolling at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, in 1964. He made his Bollywood debut in 1967 with Hare Kaanch Ki Choodiyan, playing the friend of actor Biswajeet, and simultaneously appeared as a lead in several Gujarati films.

ALSO READ

Veteran Actor Sandhya Shantaram Dies At 94, Maharashtra Leaders Condole Death
Opinion
Veteran Actor Sandhya Shantaram Dies At 94, Maharashtra Leaders Condole Death
Read More

Over the years, Asrani became known for his impeccable comic timing and versatility. His portrayal of the eccentric jailer in Sholay remains one of Hindi cinema’s most iconic performances. He worked extensively with celebrated filmmakers such as Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Gulzar, and B.R. Chopra, and shared a close friendship with Rajesh Khanna, with whom he acted in about 25 films, including the 1972 classic Bawarchi.

Post-2000, Asrani reinvented himself in the Priyadarshan school of comedy, delivering memorable roles in hits like Hera Pheri, Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiyaa, Baghban, Chup Chup Ke, Garam Masala, and Bol Bachchan. He continued to charm audiences with his appearance in Dream Girl 2 (2023).

Asrani is married to actress Manju Bansal, whom he met during the making of Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar and Namak Haram. The couple has a son, Naveen Asrani.

ALSO READ

Bollywood’s Business: Time For The Mumbai Film Industry To Introspect
Opinion
Bollywood’s Business: Time For The Mumbai Film Industry To Introspect
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT