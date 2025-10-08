Vehicles Stuck For 4 Days After Huge Traffic Jam On Delhi–Kolkata Highway: Watch Video
The vehicles are crawling at a pace so slow that some drivers have managed to cover just a few kilometres over several hours.
Thousands of vehicles have been stranded for four days on the Delhi-Kolkata highway after torrential rainfall flooded large sections of the road in Bihar’s Rohtas district, NDTV reported.
The downpour on Oct. 3 submerged service lanes and diversions along National Highway 19, bringing traffic to a standstill and leaving truckers and passengers trapped.
The jam, which began near Rohtas, has now stretched all the way to Aurangabad, which is at a distance of nearly 65 kilometres. Videos show a seemingly endless queue of trucks, cars and buses lined bumper-to-bumper, stretching far beyond sight, a scene that highlights the scale of the crisis.
“In the past 30 hours, we have travelled only seven kilometres,” truck driver Praveen Singh told NDTV, adding that despite paying tolls and taxes, there was no sign of assistance from either the National Highways Authority of India or local authorities.
The situation deteriorated as waterlogging and deep potholes turned the highway into a muddy, uneven stretch. Many vehicles have been forced to halt, worsening the gridlock.
NDTV reported that no visible efforts have been made by the district administration or the highway authorities to clear the congestion, despite growing frustration among motorists.
Another truck driver Sanjay Singh described the situation as extremely harsh. He said that after being stuck in traffic for two days, progress was limited to just a few kilometres, leaving them hungry, thirsty and exhausted.
The disruption has also taken a toll on businesses, particularly those transporting perishable goods. Truckers carrying food items fear significant financial losses as their cargo risks spoiling in the heat. Ambulances, emergency vehicles and tourists have been equally affected, with movement along the route nearly paralysed.
When contacted by NDTV, NHAI project director Ranjit Verma reportedly declined to appear on camera or comment on the situation.
As the jam drags on, frustration is mounting among drivers and commuters. They remain stranded with limited access to food, water and relief. Without swift intervention, the logjam on one of India’s busiest highways shows little sign of easing.