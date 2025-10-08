Vehicles Stuck For 4 Days After Huge Traffic Jam On Delhi–Kolkata Highway: Watch Video

Thousands of vehicles have been stranded for four days on the Delhi-Kolkata highway after torrential rainfall flooded large sections of the road in Bihar’s Rohtas district, NDTV reported.

The downpour on Oct. 3 submerged service lanes and diversions along National Highway 19, bringing traffic to a standstill and leaving truckers and passengers trapped.

The jam, which began near Rohtas, has now stretched all the way to Aurangabad, which is at a distance of nearly 65 kilometres. Videos show a seemingly endless queue of trucks, cars and buses lined bumper-to-bumper, stretching far beyond sight, a scene that highlights the scale of the crisis.

The vehicles are crawling at a pace so slow that some drivers have managed to cover just a few kilometres over several hours.

“In the past 30 hours, we have travelled only seven kilometres,” truck driver Praveen Singh told NDTV, adding that despite paying tolls and taxes, there was no sign of assistance from either the National Highways Authority of India or local authorities.