Vehicles' Entry In Delhi From Nov. 1: Which Can Enter, Which Ones Can't?

The Delhi government has announced restrictions on the entry of commercial goods vehicles to the national capital in order to combat the rising air pollution.

Starting Nov. 1, only BS-VI-compliant commercial goods vehicles registered outside Delhi will be allowed to enter Delhi, as per the directives from the Commission for Air Quality Management.

According to a public notice issued by the transport department, BS-IV commercial goods vehicles will be permitted to enter Delhi up to October 31, 2026, as a transitional measure, PTI reported.

The new rules are aimed at reducing vehicular emissions, one of the major contributors to Delhi’s worsening air pollution. The entry of only BS-VI-compliant commercial goods vehicles could help improve the air quality in Delhi.

In a meeting on Oct. 17, CAQM approved the restrictions on the entry of commercial vehicles into Delhi with effect from Nov. 1.