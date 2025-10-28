Vehicles' Entry In Delhi From Nov. 1: Which Can Enter, Which Ones Can't?
The Delhi government has announced restrictions on the entry of commercial goods vehicles to the national capital in order to combat the rising air pollution.
Starting Nov. 1, only BS-VI-compliant commercial goods vehicles registered outside Delhi will be allowed to enter Delhi, as per the directives from the Commission for Air Quality Management.
According to a public notice issued by the transport department, BS-IV commercial goods vehicles will be permitted to enter Delhi up to October 31, 2026, as a transitional measure, PTI reported.
The new rules are aimed at reducing vehicular emissions, one of the major contributors to Delhi’s worsening air pollution. The entry of only BS-VI-compliant commercial goods vehicles could help improve the air quality in Delhi.
In a meeting on Oct. 17, CAQM approved the restrictions on the entry of commercial vehicles into Delhi with effect from Nov. 1.
Restrictions On Commercial Goods Vehicles
The new rule will apply to all commercial goods vehicles registered outside Delhi. The restrictions will be implemented against the vehicles that don’t meet BS-VI norms and the violators will face strict action.
However, the commercial goods vehicles registered in Delhi, BS-VI compliant diesel vehicles and BS-IV compliant diesel vehicles will be allowed to enter the city till Oct. 31, 2026. There will be no restriction on the vehicles running on CNG, LNG, or electricity.
As per the notice issued by the transport department, the restrictions under various stages of the Graded Response Action Plan on commercial goods vehicles will continue to apply during the period a particular stage is in force, as per the PTI report.
BS-VS Emission Norms
The Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) compliance is a regulatory framework devised by the central government to reduce vehicular pollution. The BS-VI regulations are similar to the European Union's Euro-6 standards. The BS-VI compliant engines emit much lower levels of harmful gases such as nitrogen oxides and particulate matter compared to the previous versions. The guidelines also mandate the use of cleaner fuel. BS-IV norms also require advanced technologies like On-Board Diagnostics and Diesel Particulate Filters in diesel vehicles to control emission levels. The BS-VI guidelines were introduced in April 2020.
Deteriorating Air Quality In Delhi
The Air Quality Index in most areas of Delhi reached alarming levels on Tuesday morning. As per the Air Quality Early Warning System For Delhi, the AQI in Delhi stood at 306 at around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, with most areas reporting ‘very poor’ air quality. Delhi’s air quality has been worsening since Diwali. Many areas in the national capital have been reporting ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’ air quality amid the worsening pollution.