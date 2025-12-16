VB–G RAM G Bill To Replace MGNREGA: All You Need To Know About Funding Pattern And Other Proposed Changes

The Union government is preparing to introduce a new rural employment law in the Parliament, proposing to repeal the two-decade-old Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

The new legislation, titled the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB–G RAM G) Bill, 2025, aims to realign rural employment and development goals with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

The bill has been listed in the supplementary business agenda issued on Monday. According to senior government functionaries, the amended Bill was cleared by the Union Cabinet in its meeting held on Friday, Dec. 12.