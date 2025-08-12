This Vande Bharat Map Is Stitching India Together, Says Amitabh Kant — Check Out
The Vande Bharat Express is a medium-to-long-distance, higher-speed rail service launched in February 2019 as part of the Government of India's 'Make in India' initiative.
Former G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant on Tuesday shared a map that shows how Vande Bharat Express is stitching India together. Kant who stepped down as India’s G20 Sherpa in June 2025, shared the post on Vande Bharat on his X profile.
"From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Vande Bharat is stitching India together, one track at a time!" he wrote on X.
Vande Bharat Express Map (Source: Amitabh Kant/ X profile)
Kant's post received some interesting comments from the X users.
"But avg speed is only 85 km/h. India need min 150 km/h speed train. Govt should give more focus and infra upgrade plan to improve speed," replied a user.
"This is the kind of infra India needs," commented another user.
The Vande Bharat Express is a medium-to-long-distance, higher-speed rail service launched in February 2019 as part of the Government of India's 'Make in India' initiative.
On Feb. 15, 2019, the first Vande Bharat Express between New Delhi and Varanasi was flagged off at the New Delhi railway station by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Recently, the Vande Bharat trains across the country went up to 150 from 147, after PM Modi flagged off three new Vande Bharat trains on Sunday,
The new trains will run between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra from Amritsar, Bengaluru from Belgaum and Pune from Ajani in Nagpur. They will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.