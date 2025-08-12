This Vande Bharat Map Is Stitching India Together, Says Amitabh Kant — Check Out

The Vande Bharat Express is a medium-to-long-distance, higher-speed rail service launched in February 2019 as part of the Government of India's 'Make in India' initiative.

On Feb. 15, 2019, the first Vande Bharat Express between New Delhi and Varanasi was flagged off at the New Delhi railway station by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Recently, the Vande Bharat trains across the country went up to 150 from 147, after PM Modi flagged off three new Vande Bharat trains on Sunday,

The new trains will run between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra from Amritsar, Bengaluru from Belgaum and Pune from Ajani in Nagpur. They will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.