Vande Bharat Express: Check Out Number Of Trips And Passengers Travelled in 2023-24
With 13,754 trips and over 1.2 crore passengers, experience fast-paced journeys of the Vande Bharat trains
The Ministry of Railways on Thursday shared an update regarding a recap of trips on the Vande Bharat superfast trains. The data is up to January 31, 2024 (FY 2023-24).
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the Ministry of Railways informed that in the Financial Year 2023-2024, Vande Bharat made 13,754 trips and more than 1.2 crore passengers have travelled in the train.
The Railways also emphasised that Vande Bharat has been delivering fast-paced journeys with revolutionised passenger amenities.
ðA recap of trips on the #VandeBharat Experience!— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 8, 2024
ðTrips Made: 13,754
ð§³Passengers Travelled: More than 1.2 Crores
â Delivering fast-paced journeys with revolutionised passenger amenities.
*Data up to January 31, 2024 (FY 2023-24)
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "As of January 31, 2024, 82 Vande Bharat train services are operating across the Indian Railways, connecting states having Broad Gauge (BG) electrified network. Besides, provision of stoppage of train services and introduction of new train services, including Vande Bharat, are ongoing processes on Indian Railways subject to traffic justification, operational feasibility, resource availability etc."
On the question of occupancy in the Vande Bharat trains, Vaishnaw said, 'During the financial year 2022-23, overall occupancy of Vande Bharat trains was 96.62 per cent.'
Vaishnaw also informed that the improved version of Vande Bharat trains is presently running over the Indian Railway network with enhanced safety features, faster acceleration, better ride index and passenger amenities, such as automatic plug doors, reclining ergonomic seats, comfortable seating with revolving seats in executive class, mobile charging sockets for every seat etc. The trains are also fitted with the KAVACH system which is a cab signaling train control system with anti-collision features.
-with inputs from PTI