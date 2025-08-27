Vaishno Devi Landslide: J&K CM Expresses Grief Over Deaths, Asks Why Pilgrims Not Stopped

Talking to reporters here, the chief minister said, 'We will have to talk about it later. When we knew about the weather, should we not have taken certain steps to save those lives? The weather warning had come to us a few days ago.' He further questioned officials, 'Why were these people on the track? Why were they not stopped? Why were they not moved to a safe place? This has to be discussed later. We feel sorrow over the loss of 29 to 30 precious lives.' The landslide struck at a point about halfway along the winding 12-km trek from Katra to the shrine.