Vaishnaw Conducts Breakthrough of Bullet Train Tunnel; Says First Phase To Start In 2027

A breakthrough was achieved for a 4.88 km-long tunnel between Shilphata and Ghansoli for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project on Saturday morning in the presence of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Calling it a 'landmark achievement', Vaishnaw, who initiated the breakthrough of the tunnel, said that the first phase of the high-speed corridor on the Surat-Bilimora section will start in December 2027.

Talking to reporters in Ghansoli near Mumbai, the minister said that the bullet train will be the 'transport for the middle class', and the fares will be 'reasonable'.

He said that the Google Maps app shows the journey time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad as nine hours, but people will be able to cover the distance in two hours and seven minutes on the bullet train.

The first phase of the bullet train project will be first launched on the Surat-Bilimora section in 2027, covering Thane in 2028 and the Bandra Kurla Complex in 2029, Vaishnaw said.